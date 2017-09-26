High School Sports Schedule

BREAKING: Husband charged with murder in Lynn teacher’s death
By | September 26, 2017

WEDNESDAY

Boys Soccer

Beverly at Revere (4)

Classical at Everett (5:30)

Malden at English (7:15)

Marblehead at Somerville (6)

Northeast at Saugus (4)

Peabody at Danvers (4)

Spellman at St. Mary’s (3:45)

St. John’s at Malden Cath. (4)

Swampscott at Medford (4)

Williams at Fenwick (6:30)

Cross Country

Manchester-Essex at Lynnfield (3:30)

PMA/Mystic Valley at Shawsheen (4)

Tech at Northeast (4)

English at Marblehead (4)

Field Hockey

Fenwick at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45)

Girls Soccer

Acton-Box at Peabody (5)

Danvers at Swampscott (4)

Fenwick at Williams (4)

Gloucester at Winthrop (4:30)

KIPP at Excel (4)

Saugus at Malden (4)

St. Mary’s at Spellman (3:30)

Salem at English (5:15)

Golf

Beverly at Peabody (4)

Fenwick at Williams (3)

Gloucester at Swampscott (4)

Revere at Salem (4)

St. John’s at BC High (3)

St. Mary’s at Lowell Cath. (2:45)

Volleyball

Lynnfield at Ipswich (5:30)

Salem at Marblehead (5)

THURSDAY

Boys Soccer

Georgetown at Lynnfield (4)

Gloucester at Winthrop (4:30)

Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4)

Field Hockey

Beverly at Saugus (4)

Gloucester at Peabody (5:30)

Lynnfield at Masconomet (3:45)

Malden at Everett (4)

Marblehead at Swampscott (3:30)

Football

Beverly at Marblehead (7)

Fenwick at Arl. Cath. (6:30)

Peabody at Revere (7)

Swampscott at Salem (7)

Girls Soccer

Austin Prep at Swampscott (4)

Lynnfield at Georgetown (3:45)

Northeast at Mystic Valley (4)

Pope John at Tech (5:15)

Golf

Cath. Mem. at Malden Cath. (2:30)

English at Classical (4)

Marblehead at Swampscott (3:45)

Medford at Danvers (3:45)

Saugus vs. Brookline (4)

St. John’s (S) at St. John’s (D) (3)

Williams at Fenwick (3)

Volleyball

Everett at Peabody (5:15)

Malden at Revere (5)

Pioneer at KIPP (4:30)

Saugus at Beverly (4)

St. Mary’s at Fenwick (5)

Swampscott at Classical (5:30)

Winthrop at English (5:30)

