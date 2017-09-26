First Church installs new pastor this Sunday

LYNN — The Rev. John Carl Swanson will be installed as the 35th pastor of First Church of Christ, Lynn this Sunday at 4 p.m. First Church was gathered on June 8, 1632 and is the oldest Protestant Church in continuity in America.

Swanson is a native of Quincy and is a Navy Veteran and an adjunct professor of history and government at Massasoit Community College.

An avid sailor, he was the chaplain at the annual Antique & Classic Boat Festival held each year in Salem. The service will be held at the Church 678 Lynnfield St.