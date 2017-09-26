City Council makes plans for Essex Street and going green

The city hopes to get the attention of the owner of the shuttered Jerry Auto Sales and Repair shop on Essex Street.

City Council President Darren Cyr said the neighborhood is tired of the dilapidated property and wants the 3,540-square-foot building demolished. The Council has scheduled a public hearing on the matter for Oct. 24.

“When you talk about an absentee landlord, this owner is it,” said Cyr. “We’ve had nothing but problems there for years. I’ve tried working with him and he’s run up thousands of dollars in fines. The neighbors are tired of it. This piece of property is disgusting. He refuses to take any responsibility.”

The property is owned by Angelo Tummino.

In other news, the Council approved a resolution advanced by Ward 1 City Councilor Wayne Lozzi for the city to go green.

Under the plan, Lynn would join the 185 Bay State communities who have been designated a “Green Community,” with the potential to reduce its energy consumption by 12 percent and reap millions in grants.

“This is a way to get direct funds from the state to reduce our energy costs,” said Lozzi.