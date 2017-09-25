School Roundup: English girls win second in a row

The Lynn English girls soccer team won its second straight game Monday with a late goal by Alexa Zayas, to defeat Revere, 3-2.

Lucy Quiroa got the Bulldogs (3-4) off to a good start with two goals in the first half. But Revere put one in just as the half ended, and it set the stage for a wild second period.

“They were all over us,” said English coach Ed McNeil. “I thought we’d be lucky if we got out of there with a tie.

Revere did get the equalizer, “but Alexa has a rocket of a shot, and she uncorked one,” said McNeil.

The win was English’s second in a row, “and that doesn’t happen to often,” McNeil said.

Tommi Hill withstood Revere’s surge in the second half and allowed the score to remain tied so that Zayas’ heroics became possible, McNeil said. Also playing well for English was Grace Gately, a senior defender.

“She hasn’t come off the field yet,” McNeil said.

Salem 1, Classical 0

At Manning Field, the Rams were flat, said coach Mark Ierardi.

“We didn’t execute the way we did the last couple of games,” he said. “We were missing on too many passes. We had the opportunities, but didn’t cash in. We weren’t as sharp as we’d like to be.”

Ierardi said it’s back to the drawing board.

“We’ll work on some things and hopefully we’ll have a better effort Friday (at home, 5:15, against Everett).

Saugus 5, Everett 0

The Sachems’ undefeated season continues after a shutout win Monday. It was a big day for a couple of first-time varsity players, as Jess Nazzaro (two goals) and Jess Carter both notched their first career varsity goals in the win. Alivia Burke and Rachel Nazzaro also scored one goal each. Goalkeeper Alana Aldred had two saves for the shutout.

Saugus (7-0) will play a road game against Malden on Wednesday.

Marblehead 4, Somerville 1

Grace Arthur and Carter Murray each had one goal and one assist to lead the way for the Magicians, while Meghan Cronin and Lexi Bostley each had one goal. Annie Migliore had one assist in the win.

Danvers 3, Ipswich 0

The Falcons earned a shutout Monday behind the combined goalkeeping efforts of Mackenzie Gilmore and Savanna Demsey. The duo combined for four saves in the shutout victory. Hannah Lejeune led the offense with two goals, while Sarah Unczur added the third goal.

Danvers (4-2) will take on Swampscott at Blocksidge Field on Wednesday.

Peabody 1, Beverly 0

Peabody senior Emily Nelson scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. Colleen Crotty, Aja Alimonte, Jordyn Collins and Catherine Manning all played well defensively for the Tanners, while goalkeeper Jordyn Muise had nine saves in the shutout.

The Tanners (3-0-2) will have a tough match against Acton-Boxborough on Wednesday.

Swampscott 5, Medford 2

Haley Bernhardt had a hat trick for the Big Blue, while Mackenzie Kearney and Hannah Maercklein each scored one goal. Kayla Kornitsky added one assist in the win.

Swampscott will face Danvers on Wednesday afternoon.

Williams 2, St. Mary’s 0

Morgan Mackey played well in the loss for the Spartans. St. Mary’s (4-2-2) will take on Cardinal Spellman on Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

St. John’s Prep 4, Silver Lake 0

Behind two goals from Brian Brennan, the Prep earned a win in their second consecutive shutout. Mitch Collins and Steven Yakita scored one goal each, while Will Andrews had two assists in the win. Goalkeeper Christian Buckley had five saves for the shutout in net.

The Eagles (4-0-2) will play Malden Catholic on Wednesday.

Austin Prep 2, Fenwick 1

Tarek Nabbout scored the lone goal for the Crusaders on a penalty kick. Jack Bowers and Shaelin Earle also played well in the loss.

Fenwick is now 2-3-1 on the year.

Mald. Cath. 4, Saugus 0

The Sachems fell to the Lancers in a non-league game. “I thought we outplayed them in the first half and had real close opportunities but just couldn’t find the net,” Saugus coach Larry Bolduc said. “They’re a Division 1 team and we showed we can play with them. Our defense played outstanding.” Saugus (2-2) is back in action on Wednesday when it hosts Northeast.

GOLF

St. Mary’s 194, Matignon 148

The Emmerich brothers once again dominated the links on Monday, leading the Spartans to yet another win. Christian Emmerich led the way, shooting two-under par on the day to register a match-high 40 points. His brother Aidon Emmerich was right behind with 34 points, while Luke Smith had 31 points. Chris Fioravanti had 27 points, Luke Sargent and Nick Cicelini each had 21 points and Peter Pagliuca had 20 points.

St. Mary’s (8-0) has a quick turnaround with a match against Austin Prep at Mount Hood Golf Club in Melrose this afternoon.

Swampscott 52 1/2, Peabody 19 1/2

The Big Blue got a win on the road at The Meadow on Monday, led by Jake Goldman’s win in the first spot, 6 1/2-2 1/2. Also registering wins on the day for Swampscott were Ryan Graciale (7-2), Steve Santanello (5-4), Aiden Graciale (7 1/2-1 1/2), David Quill (9-0) and Nate Stern (8 1/2-1/2).

Swampscott (4-1) will take on Gloucester tomorrow at Tedesco Country Club.

Lynn Classical 44 1/2, Winthrop 27 1/2

The Rams got a leadoff win from Travis Ryan (7-2) en route to Classical’s fifth win of the year on Monday. Brett Bucklin, Shawn Finnegan and Kyle McCarthy also played well and won their matches for the Rams.

Classical (5-2) will play rival Lynn English at Gannon Golf Course on Thursday afternoon.

Salem 8, Lynn English 0

The Witches (7-1) got wins from Nick Angeramo, Tom Harrington, Ethan Doyle, Ryan Farley, Tim Farley, Troy Ziffer, Clayton Duffin and Casey Williamson.

Salem will take on Revere on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Peabody 3, Beverly 0

The Tanners were able to walk away with a solid win with set scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-13. Serena Laro had a big day with seven kills and two blocks, while Tatiana Correia had 12 digs and nine service points. Rachel Coleman added 12 assists in the win. Peabody (6-2) will take on Everett on Thursday.

For Beverly, Brianna Snow, Sophie McGarigal and Maddy Cassidy all played well.

