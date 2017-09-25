POLICE LOG: 9-26-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Iliana Lopez, 22, of 931 Western Ave., was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker and assault and battery on a police officer at 10:09 p.m. Sunday.

Erica Small, 19, of 1029 Forest Road, Greenfield, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a revoked license, marked lanes violation and on warrant charges of larceny from person, Class A drug possession, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and marked lanes violation at 12:02 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at South and Summer streets; at 10 p.m. Sunday at 3 Lyman St.; at 7:58 a.m. Monday at Lawton and Western avenues.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 9:19 p.m. Sunday at 435 Essex St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 9:55 p.m. Sunday at Milton Street and Oakwood Avenue; at 7:04 a.m. Monday at Hibernian Club at 97 Federal St.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 1:52 p.m. Sunday on Lander Street.

A report of an assault and battery at 1:55 p.m. Sunday on Lynnfield Street; at 8:44 a.m. Monday on Washington Street.

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 2:47 a.m. Monday on Walden Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 10:45 p.m. Sunday at 28 Webster St.; at 10:08 a.m. Monday at 22 Warren St.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 8:32 a.m. Monday at 264 Boston St.; at 10:26 a.m. Monday at 48 River St.; at 11:29 a.m. Monday at 96 Woodlawn St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 1:59 p.m. Sunday at 42 Chatham St.; at 3:12 p.m. Sunday at 20 High Rock Terrace; at 4:54 p.m. Sunday at 95 Pleasant St.; at 5:56 p.m. Sunday at 81 Whiting St.; at 7:21 p.m. Sunday at 34 Broad St.; at 2:37 a.m. Monday at Broad and Green streets.

A report of a gunshot at 9:29 p.m. Sunday on Cook Street; at 9:44 p.m. Sunday on Urban Street; at 12:50 a.m. Monday at 49 Park St.; at 2:51 a.m. Monday at Lynn City Hall at 3 City Hall Square.

Theft

A report of a robbery at 10:37 p.m. Sunday at 278 Boston St.; at 12:08 a.m. Monday at 48 Essex St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 12:07 p.m. Sunday at 18 Belmont Ave.; at 5:27 p.m. Sunday at 37A Memorial Park Ave.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 3:58 p.m. Sunday at 242 Essex St.; at 4:01 p.m. Sunday at 18 Rockingham St.; at 10:15 p.m. Sunday at 56 Orchard St.; at 6:58 a.m. Monday at 130 Neptune Blvd.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A report of a vehicle doing 80 mph at 4:59 p.m. Sunday on Harbor Avenue. A caller reported a blue BMW just flew by doing 80 mph. The caller was concerned that there were two children in the car and the driver was going that fast.

Overdose

A report of an overdose on tylenol at 11:59 a.m. Sunday on Creesy Street.

PEABODY

Arrests

Jill M. Anderson, 47, of 116 Foster St., Apt. 1, was arrested on warrants at 11:57 a.m. Monday.

Joseph J. Lafratta, 45, of 13 Rose Circle, was arrested on warrants at 11:09 a.m. Monday.

Jaime A. Marquez-Jimenez, 43, of 116 Everett St., Apt. 4, East Boston, was arrested and charged with unregistered motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant at 5:36 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 7:58 p.m. Sunday at 7-Eleven at 115 Main St.; at 12:34 a.m. Monday on Foster Street.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 12:59 p.m. Monday at McDonald’s at 133 Main St. One person was taken to Salem Hospital after a two-car accident.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:35 p.m. Sunday at 1 Andover Drive; at 2:18 p.m. Sunday at USA Speedy Auto at 108 Newbury St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 7:41 p.m. Sunday at 198 Washington St.; at 7:41 p.m. Sunday at 5 Scribner Road; at 11:21 p.m. Sunday at 9 Fulton St.; at 12:38 a.m. Monday at New England Homes at 154 Newbury St. A caller reported a man was knocking on her door and claiming he was in a fight; at 3:57 p.m. Monday at Subway at 532 Lowell St.

A caller reported an attendant might have stolen his car mats at 12 p.m. Monday at Peabody Car Wash at 27 Central St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 7:31 p.m. Sunday at 6 Fountain St.

REVERE

Arrests

Nilson Arias Ventura, 43, of 309 Crescent Ave., Apt. 1, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 8:19 p.m. Friday.

Joseph Daniel Dulcetta, 33, of 4 Jordan St., Apt. 1, was arrested on a warrant at 11 p.m. Friday.

Donald A. Desimone, 34, of 418 Revere Beach Parkway, Apt. 1, was arrested on a warrant at 1:03 p.m. Saturday.

Kenneth Hernandez-Zepata, 24, of 156 Congress Ave., Apt. 2, Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant at 10:07 p.m. Sunday.

Bladimir Tejeda, 30, of 8 London St., Apt. 1, East Boston, was arrested and charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle/trailer and disorderly conduct at 5:33 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 10:22 a.m. Sunday at Goldie Street and Washington Avenue; at 11:29 a.m. Sunday at South Avenue and Malden Street; at 2:11 p.m. Sunday at Wendy’s on Furlong Drive; at 4:37 p.m. Sunday at Winthrop Avenue and Revere Beach Parkway; at 6:23 p.m. Sunday at Ray’s Sunoco Service on Broadway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 10:01 p.m. Sunday at Ocean Place Tower on Ocean Avenue.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 1:49 a.m. Sunday at Wonderland Entertainment on North Shore Road; at 1:51 a.m. Sunday on Curtis Road; at 3:34 a.m. Sunday at Ocean 650 Apartments on Ocean Avenue; at 11:49 a.m. Sunday at Pizza Kitchen on Revere Beach Boulevard; at 12:59 p.m. Sunday at Showcase Cinemas on Squire Road; at 5:36 p.m. Sunday at Winthrop Avenue and Broadway; at 8 p.m. Sunday on Florence Avenue; at 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Winthrop Avenue.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 12:32 p.m. Sunday on VFW Parkway.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism to a vehicle at 9:55 a.m. Sunday on Fenno Street.

A report of vandalism at 7:29 p.m. Sunday on Pleasant Street.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 12:41 p.m. Friday at Stop & Shop at 164 Main St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:02 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Avenue and Hamilton Street; at 7:13 p.m. Friday at 228 Essex St.; at 11:42 p.m. Friday at 22 Walnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 10:49 p.m. Friday at Central and Walnut streets. One person was taken to Union Hospital.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 6:49 a.m. Saturday at 21 Stocker St.; at 11:52 a.m. Saturday at 2 Atkinson Drive.

A report of a breaking and entering at 10:56 a.m. Sunday at Amato’s Liquor Store at 206 Lincoln Ave. A caller reported his store was broken into overnight. He stated his cash register was missing and the ATM was open.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 9:39 a.m. Friday at Thomas St.; at 1:34 p.m. Saturday at Waybright Elementary School at 25 Talbot St. A caller reported three youths on dirt bikes tearing up the field.

A report of suspicious activity at 2:54 a.m. Sunday at 11 Magnolia St. A caller reported someone rang her doorbell and left. When she looked outside, it appeared that there was some damage done to her property.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 6:06 a.m. Friday at 25 Johnson Road. A caller reported someone loosened all of his vehicle’s lug nuts; at 6:22 a.m. Friday at 82 Newhall Ave. A caller reported someone damaged his car during the night.

SWAMPSCOTT

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:10 a.m. Sunday at 330 Paradise Road.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 10:58 a.m. Sunday at 432 Humphrey St.