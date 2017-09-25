High School Sports Schedule

TUESDAY
Boys Soccer
Pentucket at Lynnfield (4)
Prospect Hill at KIPP (5:15)
Tech at Shawhseen (4)
Cross Country
BC High at St. John’s (4)
Beverly at Classical (4)
Lowell Cath./Arl. Cath. at Fenwick (3:30)
Medford at Danvers (4)
Peabody at Everett (4)
Revere at Malden (4)
St. Mary’s/St. Joseph’s at Spellman (4)
Swampscott at Somerville (4)
Winthrop at Salem (4)
Malden Cath. at Cath. Mem. (4)
Field Hockey
Danvers at Everett (7)
Marblehead at Peabody (5:30)
Notre Dame at Fenwick (3:45)
Revere at Malden (5:15)
Swampscott at Gloucester (7)
Girls Soccer
Lynnfield at Pentucket (3:45)
Newton No. at Medford (6)
Prospect Hill at KIPP (7:15)
Minutreman at Tech (3:45)
Golf
Beverly at Danvers (4)
English at Winthrop (4)
Everett at Malden (3:15)
Gloucester at Peabody (4)
Ipswich at Lynnfield (3)
Medford at Marblehead (3:45)
St. John’s at Malden Cath. (3:15)
St. Mary’s at Austin Prep (2:30)
Volleyball
Beverly at Swampscott (5:30)
English at Malden (5)
Fenwick at Arl. Cath. (5:30)
Marblehead at Saugus (4)
Mystic Valley at Northeast (5:30)
Revere at Everett (5:15)
Somerville at Danvers (5)
St. Mary’s at Spellman (4)
WEDNESDAY
Boys Soccer
Beverly at Revere (4)
Classical at Everett (5:30)
Malden at English (7:15)
Marblehead at Somerville (6)
Northeast at Saugus (4)
Peabody at danvers (4)
Spellman at St. Mary’s (3:45)
St. John’s at Malden Cath. (4)
Swampscott at Medford (4)
Williams atg Fenwick (6:30)
Cross Country
Manchester-Essex at Lynnfield (3:30)
PMA/Mystic Valley at Shawsheen (4)
Tech at Northeast (4)
English at Marblehead (4)
Field Hockey
Fenwick at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45)
Girls Soccer
Acton-Box at Peabody (5)
Danvers at Swampscott (4)
Fenwick at Williams (4)
Gloucester at Winthrop (4:30)
KIPP at Excel (4)
Saugus at Malden (4)
St. Mary’s at Spellman (3:30)
Salem atEnglish (5:15)
Golf
Beverly at Peabody (4)
Fenwick at Williams (3)
Gloucester at Swampscott (4)
Revere at Salem (4)
St. John’s at BC High (3)
St. Mary’s at Lowell Cath. (2:45)
Volleyball
Lynnfield at Ipswich (5:30)
Salem at Marblehead (5)