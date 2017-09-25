728x90
Sports

High School Sports Schedule

By September 25, 2017

TUESDAY 

Boys Soccer

Pentucket at Lynnfield (4)

Prospect Hill at KIPP (5:15)

Tech at Shawhseen (4)

Cross Country

BC High at St. John’s (4)

Beverly at Classical (4)

Lowell Cath./Arl. Cath. at Fenwick (3:30)

Medford at Danvers (4)

Peabody at Everett (4)

Revere at Malden (4)

St. Mary’s/St. Joseph’s at Spellman (4)

Swampscott at Somerville (4)

Winthrop at Salem (4)

Malden Cath. at Cath. Mem. (4)

Field Hockey

Danvers at Everett (7)

Marblehead at Peabody (5:30)

Notre Dame at Fenwick (3:45)

Revere at Malden (5:15)

Swampscott at Gloucester (7)

Girls Soccer

Lynnfield at Pentucket (3:45)

Newton No. at Medford (6)

Prospect Hill at KIPP (7:15)

Minutreman at Tech (3:45)

Golf

Beverly at Danvers (4)

English at Winthrop (4)

Everett at Malden (3:15)

Gloucester at Peabody (4)

Ipswich at Lynnfield (3)

Medford at Marblehead (3:45)

St. John’s at Malden Cath. (3:15)

St. Mary’s at Austin Prep (2:30)

Volleyball

Beverly at Swampscott (5:30)

English at Malden (5)

Fenwick at Arl. Cath. (5:30)

Marblehead at Saugus (4)

Mystic Valley at Northeast (5:30)

Revere at Everett (5:15)

Somerville at Danvers (5)

St. Mary’s at Spellman (4)

WEDNESDAY

Boys Soccer

Beverly at Revere (4)

Classical at Everett (5:30)

Malden at English (7:15)

Marblehead at Somerville (6)

Northeast at Saugus (4)

Peabody at danvers (4)

Spellman at St. Mary’s (3:45)

St. John’s at Malden Cath. (4)

Swampscott at Medford (4)

Williams atg Fenwick (6:30)

Cross Country

Manchester-Essex at Lynnfield (3:30)

PMA/Mystic Valley at Shawsheen (4)

Tech at Northeast (4)

English at Marblehead (4)

Field Hockey

Fenwick at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45)

Girls Soccer

Acton-Box at Peabody (5)

Danvers at Swampscott (4)

Fenwick at Williams (4)

Gloucester at Winthrop (4:30)

KIPP at Excel (4)

Saugus at Malden (4)

St. Mary’s at Spellman (3:30)

Salem atEnglish (5:15)

Golf

Beverly at Peabody (4)

Fenwick at Williams (3)

Gloucester at Swampscott (4)

Revere at Salem (4)

St. John’s at BC High (3)

St. Mary’s at Lowell Cath. (2:45)

Volleyball

Lynnfield at Ipswich (5:30)

Salem at Marblehead (5)

