Swampscott football team rolls to third straight

SWAMPSCOTT — A struggling Winthrop football team came to Blocksidge Field Saturday afternoon looking for its first win of the season against the red-hot Swampscott Big Blue.

The Vikings battled in the first half but they’ll have to wait a little longer to find that first win as the Big Blue exploded to a 48-6 win.

The Big Blue carried a 14-0 lead at the halfway mark before coming alive in the second half. Running back Isaiah Bascon ran for two touchdowns and quarterback Colin Frary tossed three TD passes, all to different receivers, to lead the way.

The win puts the Big Blue at 3-0 on the season, while Winthrop falls to 0-3.

Although the Swampscott offense struggled in the first half, Big Blue coach Robert Serino was pleased to see his unit make big plays in the final two quarters.

“The kids started to do what they were taught in the second half,” Serino said. “They were going on their own judgement in the first half and that’s what happens. The coaches have told the team that the only ones that can beat us are ourselves. We were beating ourselves in the first half.”

Swampscott converted on its opening drive with Bascon leading the way. The senior running back plowed his way into Winthrop territory. Frary scored on a two-yard keeper and kicker Thomas Frisoli added the PAT to give Swampscott an early 7-0 lead.

From there, both offenses hit a stalemate and the defenses took over. Frary drove the Big Blue 46 yards down the field to boost the lead to 14-0 right before the end of the half. The senior quarterback found receiver Lucas Cote for a 29-yard pass and Bascon punched it in from three yards out on a carry for the touchdown. Frisoli added the PAT for the 14-0 advantage.

“We really needed that,” Serino said of the play. “That gave us a big confidence boost.”

Bascon added his second touchdown of the afternoon on the opening drive of the second half, this time on a seven-yard run. Frisoli booted the PAT to place Winthrop in a 21-0 hole.

Winthrop answered with a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Adamson to running back Jamison Brown. Two plays later, Frary silenced the Vikings with a 65-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jonathan Oriakhi. Frisoli added the PAT and Swampscott led comfortably at 28-6.

“The coaches got on the whiteboard at halftime,” Serino said. “They discussed with the individual players what their jobs were. They came out and executed and that got us through the day.”

“Winthrop has an excellent coaching staff,” Serino added. “That team’s only going to get better and better the rest of the way.”

Frary added touchdown passes to freshman Andrew Augustin and Dominic Codispoti and running back Isaac Andre scored on a 15-yard run to seal the 48-6 win.

Codispoti and Anton Vasquez each intercepted a pass on defense.

Swampscott battles Salem Thursday night at Bertram Field. Both the Big Blue and the Witches are undefeated in the young season.

“We’ll put this one behind us,” Serino said. “It’s a short week so we’ll get back to work quickly.”

Winthrop looks to bounce back Friday night at Lynnfield.