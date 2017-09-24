Sale of car takes wrong turn in Lynn

LYNN — A 19-year-old New Hampshire man looking to buy a car in Lynn got less than he bargained for when he was robbed instead on Waterford Street Friday night.

The victim had made arrangements to pick up the car in Lynn — two men picked him up in New Hampshire and drove him to the area of 11 Waterford St., where a third man approached them, said Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec.

The three men — the two who had initially driven the victim and the third who approached them — robbed the victim of his wallet, which contained a large amount of cash and other personal items. Kmiec said.

The suspects left the victim on Waterford Street where he believed he was going to purchase the car. He called the police, who responded shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The incident is under investigation.