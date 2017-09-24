Roundup: Fenwick wins first football game of the season

The Bishop Fenwick football team won its first game of the year Saturday with a 20-14 victory at Pentucket.

The Crusaders spotted Pentucket a 7-0- lead on Brandon Wilbur’s 5-yard run, but then scored the next 20 points, on runs by Derek DelVecchio, Mateo Cifuentes and David Cifuentes before the Sachems closed the scoring with a 56-yard TD pass from Gus Flaherty to Nathan McGrail.

Beverly 53, Malden 13

At Hurd Stadium, the Panthers got their first win of the season with a romp over the Golden Tornadoes, who fall to 0-3.

Clark Marchand scored three touchdowns for Beverly, on a 37-yard pass from Nick Berry and two on runs of 59 and 80 yards.

Northeast 48, Mystic Valley 14

At Northeast in Wakefield, Zach Sanderson scored four times for the Golden Knights, who grabbed a 14-0 lead in the fourth quarter and kept going.

By halftime, it was 30-14.

Also in football Saturday, it was Danvers winning its third game of the year, 45-6, over Medford.

GIRLS SOCCER

Swampscott 3, Lenox 0

At Lenox, Haley Bernhardt scored all three goals Saturday in the Big Blue’s win — a free kick in the 14th minute, an unassisted tally in the 70th, and with an assist by Mackenzie Kearney in the 72nd.

The Big Blue, 4-0, got her third shutout of the season. Also playing well were Sydney Clark, Allison Tribendis and Maddy Foutes

Swampscott visits Medford today (4).

Bp. Feehan 5, Marblehead 0

At Feehan, the Shamrocks scored four of their five goals in the first half en route to defeating the Magicians.

Peabody 3, Tewksbury 1

At Peabody, Emily Nelson scored twice for the tanners, with freshman Bridgett O’Connell scoring the other. Jillian Arigo had two assists.

Peabody’s top defenders were Catherine Manning, Colleen Crotty, Aja Alimonte and Jordyn Collins. Peabody lifted its record to 2-0-2.