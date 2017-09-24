POLICE LOG: 9-25-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Raelyn Barrett, of 45 Tudor St., was arrested on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and marked lanes violation at 2:48 p.m. Saturday.

Dedric Dew, 20, of 52 Andrews St., was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation and on a warrant at 6:32 p.m. Saturday.

Duflaim Garcia, 25, of 56 Medway Road, Milton, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop/yield at 2:05 p.m. Saturday.

Isaiah Gonzalez, 21, of 265 Euclid Ave., was arrested and charged with two counts of destruction of property, trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to appear upon recognizance at 2:33 p.m. Saturday.

Steven Liberge, 31, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and on a warrant charge of shoplifting by asportation at 6:38 p.m. Friday.

Francisco Lopez, 51, of 28 Essex Court, was arrested on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, number plate violation to conceal an unregistered motor vehicle at 7:59 p.m. Saturday.

John Makris, 44, of 62 Milton St., was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to stop/yield, receiving stolen property, larceny, larceny by false pretense, larceny by single scheme, and larceny of construction tools at 10:17 a.m. Sunday.

Thomas Markee, of 8 Anchor Road, was arrested on a warrant charge of shoplifting by asportation at 12:29 p.m. Friday.

Bianca Neary, 24, was arrested on a warrant charge of disturbing the peace at 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

Edin Perez, 28, of 196 Jackson St., Lawrence, was arrested and charged with failure to stop/yield and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 2:20 p.m. Friday.

Peter Picone, 48, was arrested and charged with nighttime breaking and entering for a felony at 2:17 a.m. Sunday.

Wadis Quezada, 27, of 42 Adams St., was arrested and charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and lights violation at 1:08 a.m. Sunday.

Eliel Ruiz-Valenzuela, 31, of 69 Lewis St., was arrested and charged with drug possession with intent to distribute at 12:51 a.m. Sunday.

Jose Torres-Figueroa, 42, of 41 High Rock St., was arrested and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and Class B drug possession at 7:27 p.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:32 p.m. Friday at 14 Dexter St.; at 3:03 p.m. Friday at Chestnut Street and Western Avenue; at 4:04 p.m. Friday at 17 Lynnfield St.; at 5:04 p.m. Friday at 343 Chestnut St.; at 5:37 p.m. Friday at 667 Lynnfield St.; at 6:22 p.m. Friday at 64 Lynnfield St.; at 7:07 p.m. Friday at 829 Boston St.; at 12:27 a.m. Saturday at 51 Ingalls St.; at 3:11 a.m. Saturday at Centre Street and Market Square; at 11:29 a.m. Saturday at 1117 Western Ave.; at 2:36 p.m. Saturday at Harwood Street and Western Avenue; at 4:28 p.m. Saturday at Boston and Federal streets; at 4:55 p.m. Saturday at 32 City Hall Square; at 11:01 p.m. Saturday at 540 Chestnut St.; at 11:20 a.m. Sunday at Bellair Street and Western Avenue.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 5:26 p.m. Friday at Broadway and Jenness Street; at 10:45 p.m. Friday at Essex and Rockaway streets; at 6:32 a.m. Saturday at 72 Linden St.; at 6:21 p.m. Saturday at 101 Curwin Circle.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 5:37 a.m. Saturday at 316 Eastern Ave.; at 4:54 p.m. Saturday at Boston Street and Keslar Avenue; at 2:12 a.m. Sunday at 16 Western Ave.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 1:15 p.m. Friday on Willow Street; at 4:31 p.m. Friday on Washington Street; at 1:43 p.m. Saturday on Lake View Avenue.

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 6:27 p.m. Friday on Rockaway Street; at 7:17 p.m. Saturday on Broadway; at 10:46 p.m. Saturday on Hanover Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 10:29 a.m. Friday at 9 Chapman Place; at 10:41 a.m. Friday at 9 Cumberland Circle; at 10:51 a.m. Saturday at 142 Lynnfield St.; at 3:54 p.m. Saturday at 109 Hollingsworth St.; at 1:40 a.m. Sunday at 74 Central Ave.; at 6:04 a.m. Sunday at 131 Ocean St.

A report of a breaking and entering at 10:44 a.m. Saturday at 66 Thistle St.; at 12:49 p.m. Saturday at 42 Whiting St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3:14 p.m. Friday at 22 Curwin Circle; at 6:59 p.m. Friday at 224 Lewis St.; at 8:16 p.m. Friday at 89 Centre St.; at 1:45 a.m. Saturday at 678 Washington St; at 3:08 a.m. Saturday at 178 Chestnut St.; at 9:26 a.m. Saturday at 570 Western Ave.; at 11:31 a.m. Saturday at 229 Lewis St.; at 2:39 p.m. Saturday at 125 Waterhill St.; at 4:54 p.m. Saturday at 14 Pendexter St.; at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 66 Newhall St.; at 1:29 a.m. Sunday at E Highland and Jefferson streets.

A report of a gunshot at 11:46 p.m. Saturday at Chatham and Essex streets; at 2:25 a.m. Sunday at 20 Rockingham St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 8:52 p.m. Friday on Federal Street; at 12:18 a.m. Saturday on Flint Street; at 11:17 a.m. Saturday on Willow Street.

Theft

A report of motor vehicle theft at 10:27 a.m. Friday at 22 Cumberland Circle.

A report of a larceny at 1:12 p.m. Friday at Walgreens at 21 Joyce St.; at 5:34 p.m. Friday at 79 Goodridge St.; at 7:04 p.m. Friday at 18 Bond St.; at 3:35 a.m. Saturday at Planet Fitness at 50 Boston St.; at 8:41 a.m. Saturday at 106 Oakville St.; at 12:59 p.m. Saturday at 130 Eastern Ave.; at 9:14 a.m. Sunday at 87 Centre St.

A report of a robbery at 9:24 p.m. Friday at 11 Waterford St.; at 9:51 p.m. Saturday at One Stop Mart at 337 Boston St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 9:48 a.m. Saturday at 45 Graves Ave.; at 9:19 a.m. Sunday at 209 Washington St.

A report of vandalism at 12:20 a.m. Sunday at 224 Washington St.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 9:23 a.m. Saturday at Green Street and Powder House Court. One person was taken to Salem Hospital; at 2:31 a.m. Sunday on Atlantic Avenue. A rollover crash was reported. Five to six men were seen running towards Swampscott. A smell was coming from the car. Police chased the men — police took two into custody but they were released.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 8:45 a.m. Friday on Humphrey Street. A caller reported she was driving by and saw a person sneaking around the house in the bushes. The person was gone about five minutes later when she went back to check the area.

A report of a parked dump truck at 5:44 a.m. Sunday on Ames Road. A caller complained that his neighbor consistently parks his dump truck in front of his own house and that it is an eyesore. He stated that he would never park his trucks in a residential area. He was told that if there is no signage in the area restricting parking, then there is no issue.

Theft

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 9:56 a.m. Saturday on Intrepid Circle.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:29 p.m. Saturday at 25 County St.; at 10:16 a.m. Sunday at Latitude Sports Club at 194 Newbury St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 4:43 p.m. Saturday at Gardner Apartments at 22 Pulaski St.; at 6:12 p.m. Saturday at Metro Bowl at 63 Foster St.; at 6:54 p.m. Saturday on Berry Street; at 7:26 p.m. Saturday at 261 Newbury St.; at 7:39 p.m. Saturday at 12 Douglas St.; at 8:35 p.m. Saturday at Leather City Commons at 77 Lowell St.; at 9:12 p.m. Saturday at Lahey Health & Medical Center at 1 Essex Center Drive; at 2:24 a.m. Sunday at 5 Silverleaf Way; at 3:01 a.m. Sunday at 5 Silverleaf Way.

A report of suspicious activity at 5:06 a.m. Sunday at Tannery Gardens at 111 Foster St. A caller reported a person breaking into a vehicle.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 4:27 p.m. Saturday at 4203 Woodbridge Road. Credit card theft was reported; at 6:11 p.m. Saturday at Latitude Sports Club at 194 Newbury St. A caller reported a gold chain was missing from Latitude.

SWAMPSCOTT

Arrests

David Hathaway, 40, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and OUI liquor at 6:34 a.m. Saturday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 6:02 a.m. Saturday at 235 Paradise Road.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 8:45 a.m. Saturday at Starbucks at 1016 Paradise Road.