Lynn nurse honored with scholarship

LYNN — Trina Presutti, a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at Abbott House Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lynn has been awarded a scholarship as part of Mass Senior Care Association’s (MSCA) Foundation to support skilled nursing facility workers striving to advance in their careers.

Presutti, of Beverly, said her work has helped her comfort patients and their family members. Working in long-term care has helped her perceive the world differently with insight provided by seniors who grew up 80 years ago during the Great Depression.

“It was my grandmother who inspired me to become a nurse, but it was the staff that cared for her so compassionately that helped me to recognize how important long term care nurses really are,” said Presutti. “I have dedicated the majority of my career to working in the long-term care setting, and striving to learn the most current nursing practices. The longer I work in this field, the longer I want to stay there.” Presutti wants to become a facility educator to continue to provide compassionate care and teach others how to do the same. “Trina is an incredibly talented health care professional with strong clinical skills, and her desire to learn is unmatched,” said Bethany Beauregard, Executive Director at Abbott House. “She has a holistic approach to nursing and is one of the top nurses I have ever had the opportunity to work with. She is well respected by her peers, family members and, most importantly, our Residents.”

MSCA continues to push for the Quality Jobs for Quality Care campaign, calling on the Legislature and the Baker Administration to provide funding so that frontline workers have a pathway to earn a living wage. This would attract more workers to the sector and provide incentives for them to stay. The campaign calls for a total of $90 million as a direct pass-through for wages. The Legislature has allocated $35.5 million. “The Massachusetts Senior Care Foundation is grateful for the generosity of our donors, whose contributions have helped Trina and nearly 1,600 other outstanding men and women achieve their professional and personal goals in long term care,” said Tara Gregorio, President of MSCA. “Their success is our success.” MSCA members include more than 400 nursing and rehabilitation facilities, assisted living residences, residential care facilities and continuing care retirement communities.