DeLeo names Cahill to join discussion on daylight saving

If Massachusetts abandons “spring forward” and “fall back” in favor of keeping what is now daylight saving time all year, state Rep. Daniel Cahill will share in the decision.

The Lynn Democrat was chosen by House Speaker Robert DeLeo (D-Winthrop) to serve on an 11-member commission to explore the economic and health impacts of moving an hour ahead and never again changing the clock for daylight saving time.

“I’ve never given much thought into how daylight savings and the one-hour switch came into effect,” said Cahill. “But the world has completely changed since it was adopted in World War I and maybe we should reconsider it.”

Twice a year, Bay State residents are told to change their clocks ahead or back an hour. One of 17 states in the Eastern Time Zone, Massachusetts follows Eastern Daylight Time. But its wisdom is being questioned.

Lawmakers agreed to explore switching time zones from Eastern Standard Time to Atlantic Standard Time, an hour ahead of the rest of the East Coast.

DeLeo said he chose Cahill for the panel because he’s a hard worker and was not concerned that he is a freshman legislator.

“Danny came to the Legislature with a wealth of experience,” he said. “I know when I appoint someone who will be representing me and the House, I’m very careful in who I chose and Dan is bright and I know he will do great job. And he has.”

In a report to the Legislature last week, the Commission found if the state adopts the change, the commonwealth’s economic climate would improve as people tend to shop and dine out more after work; worker productivity would rise and on-the-job injuries would decrease leading to lower cost for business; it would improve public health and save energy as the need for electricity would decrease.

Last year, lawmakers charged the panel with studying how shifting permanently to Atlantic Standard Time, which Massachusetts adopts from March to November, would affect the economy, education, energy consumption, public health, transportation, and commerce. The creation of the commission was buried in an economic development measure last year.

“It really affects all sectors of life when you transition from on and off daylight savings and losing that hour of sleep in the spring,” Cahill said. “Productivity drops while on-the-job injuries rise.”

While Cahill is inclined to support the change, he said it would be necessary for the rest of the New England states to adopt it, as well as New York.

“We can’t just do it ourselves,” he said. “No one wants to drive to New Hampshire and Maine and have to change their watch. There needs to be a regional approach.”

If there is a change, school times would have to be pushed back so students are not going to school in the dark, he said.

It would be better if Congress takes this on, Cahill said, since they can do it for the country. But given the inability of Capitol Hill to agree on anything, that would be a big task, he said.

When asked how this will play out, he said there are passionate views on both sides and constituents are split.

In May, the New Hampshire State Senate rejected a measure that would move the state to the Atlantic Standard Time Zone if Massachusetts makes the same move. But Maine is considering a move to the Atlantic Time Zone, if Massachusetts and New Hampshire make the move.

As for Cahill, he’s agnostic.

“We’re planning to write a report that will be a blueprint for the state to implement it if they want to,” he said. “Time will tell.”