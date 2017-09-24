Courtside in Swampscott with Essex Heritage’s Trails & Sails event

Tony DeChristopher takes a hack at a wiffleball on the lawn at White Court during a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
White Court Trails and Sails event
Old cars were on display at White Court for a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
White Court Trails and Sails
Old cars were on display at White Court for a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
White Court Trails and Sails
Naomi Dreeber looked the part at White Court during a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
White Court Trails and Sails
Vivian Ciarletta took up badminton on the lawn at White Court for a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
White Court Trails and Sails
Dolores Warren, left, helps out Myles Howard Fitzgerald with his flapper headband at White Court during a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
White Court Trails and Sails
Dolores Warren, left, helps out Myles Howard Fitzgerald with his flapper headband at White Court during a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
White Court Trails and Sails
Eitan Ariely, right, took great interest in Mark Poniatowski and his upright bass while a jazz trio plays at White Court for a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
White Court Trails and Sails
Swampscott's Sean Fitzgerald looked the part while testing out one of the old cars that was on display at White Court for a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
White Court Trails and Sails
Old cars were on display at White Court for a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
Katie MorrisonA sports reporter and photographer, Katie Morrison joined the Item staff in 2015. A graduate of Northeastern University, she previously interned covering the Red Sox for WEEI.com and as a broadcast intern for Red Sox Radio. Morrison also works as a page designer for the sports section. Follow her on Twitter at @katiemo61.