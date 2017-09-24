Lifestyle

Courtside in Swampscott with Essex Heritage’s Trails & Sails event

By September 24, 2017

The view from the porch at White Court.

(Photo by Katie Morrison)

Tony DeChristopher takes a hack at a wiffleball on the lawn at White Court during a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.

(Photo by Katie Morrison)

Old cars were on display at White Court for a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.

(Photo by Katie Morrison)

Old cars were on display at White Court for a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.

(Photo by Katie Morrison)

Naomi Dreeber looked the part at White Court during a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.

(Photo by Katie Morrison)

Vivian Ciarletta took up badminton on the lawn at White Court for a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.

(Photo by Katie Morrison)

Dolores Warren, left, helps out Myles Howard Fitzgerald with his flapper headband at White Court during a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.

(Photo by Katie Morrison)

Dolores Warren, left, helps out Myles Howard Fitzgerald with his flapper headband at White Court during a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.

(Photo by Katie Morrison)

Eitan Ariely, right, took great interest in Mark Poniatowski and his upright bass while a jazz trio plays at White Court for a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.

(Photo by Katie Morrison)

Swampscott's Sean Fitzgerald looked the part while testing out one of the old cars that was on display at White Court for a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.

(Photo by Katie Morrison)

Old cars were on display at White Court for a 1920s and 1930s-era themed event.

(Photo by Katie Morrison)
