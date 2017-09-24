Camp Fire wants to spark contributions from community

LYNN — Camp Fire North Shore wants to serve more children with financial help from the community.

Camp Fire, a national nonprofit youth development organization that serves children and families with research-based programs, focuses on helping children find their sparks and discover who they are.

“If we had more staffing capacity and investment, we could serve more children,” said Laurie Hamill, executive director of Camp Fire North Shore. “Right now we’re fee based. We really need more of an investment from the community, local businesses, and schools so that we can help every child. It’s something we have to work towards.”

The North Shore branch of the national organization offers after-school programs at Lynn’s Aborn, Brickett, Callahan, Harrington, Shoemaker, Sisson, and Tracy elementary school, and Salem’s Bentley Academy, in addition to a teen program focused on service projects and a summer camp.

Activities are structured to teach young children about public speaking, negotiating problems, and working together, without the youngsters realizing they are learning a lesson.

“We teach them to learn to live life right now and that will prepare them for their future,” said Cathy Tisdale, president and CEO of Camp Fire.

From school dismissal until 6 p.m., students complete homework with help from staff, can receive tutoring, have a snack, and play time. This leaves more time for families to be together at night, without worrying about completing assignments, said Tisdale.

The cost for the after-school program is $22 per day in Lynn and $19 per day in Salem. Hamill said the cost is more affordable than many other after-school programs, but that it;s still out of reach for many families.

“We apply for grants and funding to give us an opportunity to offer financial aid,” Hamill said. “We’re fairly underpriced and I like to keep it that way. We try to just break even.”