20-year-old Man stabbed multiple times in Lynn

LYNN — A 20-year-old Lynn man was seriously injured after he was stabbed multiple times on Hanover Street Saturday night.

Police responded to 88 Hanover St. shortly before 11 p.m. and found the victim on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds– he had initially been located by a relative, Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said.

The man was in serious condition when he was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, but is now reported to be stable and is expected to survive, Kmiec said.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.



