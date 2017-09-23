Woman’s Death in Revere Investigated as “Suspicious”

REVERE — Authorities are investigating a “suspicious death” after a Revere woman’s body was found inside a Grand Avenue home late Saturday afternoon.

A preliminary examination of the woman’s body at the scene revealed signs of trauma. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office

The woman’s name is not being released tonight while family is notified, but the district attorney’s office identified her as being in her 30s.

The incident is being investigated by Revere Police detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division, members of the Suffolk County State Police Detectives Unit and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section..

Anyone with information on the woman’s death, or who made observations in the area of Grand View Avenue through the day today, is asked to contact Revere Police at 781-286-8340 or State Police at 617-727-8817.