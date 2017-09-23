This week’s top stories on Itemlive.com

A Revere institution comes crashing down, a fire pushes a score of people out of their homes, and one of Hollywood’s biggest stars comes to Lynn. Here are this week’s top five stories on The Daily Item’s website.

Revere has big plans for the former Papa Gino’s site on Squire Road: It used to be a bustling spot for the local pizza chain, but the long-shuttered Revere Papa Gino’s was knocked down earlier this week. The old pizza parlor property will soon house Revere’s newest hotel.

Lynners were on the lookout for Denzel Washington all week: The city was buzzing about the Hollywood legend, who was in town to shoot scenes for his upcoming film “Equalizer 2.” Readers were interested in the road closures, where he was shooting, and finally catching a glimpse of the man himself.

PHOTOS: 3-alarm fire in Lynn: Photographer Bob Roche really captured the devastating scene outside of Kingsley Terrace as displaced residents watched as their homes burned on Saturday. Nearly two dozen people had to be placed in temporary housing in the wake of the blaze.

Body of Saugus kayaker found off the coast of Revere: The story of a missing man came to a sad conclusion the next day when the body of Craig Dustin, 72, was spotted in the waters off of Beachmont. Dustin had gone out on the Saugus River for a kayak ride.

Lynn woman loses her job, her health, and now her house: Maria Rivera wants to stay in her home, but a series of difficult circumstances and confusion over the details of a loan modification may make that impossible.