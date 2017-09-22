School Roundup: Classical volleyball sweeps English

The Classical girls volleyball team notched a big win over rival English, 3-0, on Friday afternoon. The Rams swept the Bulldogs with set scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-15. Emily Silva tallied 12 points, while Pamela Diaz added nine service points and five aces. Joshua Severe added nine service points of his own. Up front Shanelle Barry led Classical with three kills and one block, while Skyler Crayton had one kill and three blocks, Marymil Gonzalez added two kills, and Rhode Alcindor contributed four assists. The victory improved Classical’s record to 5-3. The Rams are back at it next Tuesday at Winthrop.

For English, Sarah Abdelrahman stood out with five aces, a kill, 20 clean receives and no pass errors.

“I’m proud of the way we played,” said English coach Mike Haddad. “We did everything the right way, but Classical played a very good game.”

English will take on Winthrop Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Mary’s 5, Greater Lowell 0

Julia Nickolau, a freshman, scored two goals to lead the Spartans offense. Freshman Rylee Flannery, Kayla Demers and Jenna Foley each added a goal in the winning effort. “It was nice to get the offense going,” Spartans coach Jim Foley said. “It was also nice to get the young kids producing a little bit. That’s going to help us down the stretch.”

Goalie Alex Iacoviello finished with two saves, splitting time with Ellie Riordan in net. The win puts St. Mary’s at 4-1-2 on the season. The Spartans are back in action against Archbishop Williams on Monday.

Fenwick 2, Salem 1

Grace Foley and Katelyn Clark each scored a goal for the Crusaders in the winning effort.

BOYS SOCCER

Fenwick 2, Arlington Catholic 1

Jack Bowers and Mateo Cerekja each scored a goal for the Crusaders in the win. Bowers scored on an unassisted goal, while Cerekja’s score was assisted by John Mahoney. Arlington Catholic scored its lone goal in the final minute of play but the Crusaders held on for the victory. Midfielders Ryan Radzik and Sean Walsh, in his first game back from an injury, also turned in strong performances for Fenwick.