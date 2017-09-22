Police Log: 9-23-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Luis Alvarez, 33, of 38 Hanover St., was arrested and charged with violating the city’s knife ordinance and carrying a dangerous weapon Thursday at 8 p.m.

Luis Castillo, 26, of 90 Timson St., was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license Thursday at 8:19 p.m.

Brian Chandler, of 41 Light St., was arrested on warrant charges Thursday at 1:51 p.m.

Bridget Christopher was arrested on warrant charges Thursday at 12:09 p.m.

Giany Depina, of 59 Vine St., was arrested on warrant charges Thursday at 3:23 p.m.

Mauro Lopez-Lopez, of 131 North Common St., was arrested on warrant charges Thursday at 11:20 a.m.

Mynor Lopez Ramirez, 27, of 131 North Common St., was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a passing violation Thursday at 5:11 p.m.

Aldalton Morais, of 54 Harwood, was arrested on warrant charges at 8:58 p.m. Thursday.

Daniel Napolitano, 30, was arrested and charged with drinking in public and possession of a burglarious instrument at 7:38 p.m. Thursday.

Eugene Parrish, of 46 Norwell St., Dorchester, was arrested on warrant charges at 11:39 a.m. Thursday.

Sophia Valenti, of 29 Proctor St., Peabody, was arrested on warrant charges at 11:39 p.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 159 Western Ave. at 4 a.m. Thursday; at Myrtle and Poplar streets at 7:09 a.m. Thursday; at 555 Boston St. at 7:14 a.m. Thursday; at 35 Washington St. at 7:57 a.m. Thursday; on Andrew Street at 12:24 p.m. Thursday; at Market Basket on Federal Street at 12:28 p.m. Thursday; at Light and Summer streets at 3:41 p.m. Thursday; at Santander Bank at 5:44 p.m. Thursday; at 1 State St. at 5:50 p.m. Thursday; on Eutaw Avenue at 11:57 p.m. Thursday; on Boston Street at 12:45 a.m. Friday; at Minot Street and Western Avenue at 1:02 a.m. Friday.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury on Lynnfield Street at 3:19 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a hit and run motor vehicle accident at Adams and Chestnut streets at 4:12 p.m. Thursday; at 158 Chestnut Street at 1:37 a.m. Friday.

Complaints

A report of vandalism at 159 Broad St. at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

A report of vandalism to a motor vehicle at 71 Michigan Ave. at 12:47 p.m. Thursday; at 20 Huss Court at 9:32 a.m. Friday.

A report of a disturbance at 55 Harwood St. at 12:59 p.m. Thursday; at Walgreens on Broadway at 8:42 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a drunk person at Joyce and Union streets at 3:13 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a fight at 126 Winnepurkit Ave. at 4:25 p.m. Thursday; on Margin Street at 9:39 p.m. Thursday.

A report of trespassing at 60 Lewis St. at 7:20 p.m. Thursday; at 20 State St. at 6:13 a.m. Friday; at 78 Central Ave. at 9:27 a.m. Friday.

A report of a noise complaint on Central Avenue at 7:54 p.m. Thursday; at Barry Park at 10:06 p.m. Thursday; at Goldfish Pond at 10:38 p.m. Thursday.

A report of drugs on Violent Street at 4:55 a.m. Friday.

Theft

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 10 Joyce St. at 12:29 a.m. Thursday; at 6:18 a.m. Friday on Lynnfield Street; at 7:13 a.m. Friday on Chestnut Street.

A report of larceny at 44 Rockaway St. at 1:49 a.m. Thursday; at 43 State St. at 9:29 a.m. Thursday; at 280 Union St. at 11:27 a.m. Thursday; at 597 Essex St at 12:44 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a past breaking and entering at 88 Ashland St. at 8:35 a.m. Thursday; at the Blue Ox on Oxford Street at 8:59 a.m. Thursday; at 88 Ashland St. at 10:35 a.m. Thursday.

Overdose

A report of an overdose on Lynnway at 12:03 p.m. Thursday; on Western Avenue at 1:47 p.m. Thursday; on Washington Street at 6:08 p.m. Thursday.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A report of a man being accosted by another individual while backing into a parking spot at the Lighthouse on Lighthouse Lane at 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a wire pulled down by a truck on Village Street and Tower Way at 2:32 p.m. Thursday.

A report of an erratic elderly driver who was driving way to the right side of the road at 4:18 p.m. Thursday on Atlantic Avenue.

A report of a syringe found on Gingerbread Hill Road by a dog walker at 7:32 a.m. Friday.

MEDFORD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3600 Mystic Valley Parkway at 2:04 p.m. Friday.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 55 Station Landing at 9:22 p.m. Thursday.

A report of suspicious activity at Alamo Roast Beef on Salem Street at 10:12 p.m. Thursday; at 41 Marion St. at 10:31 p.m. Thursday; at Brookline Bank at 12:03 a.m. Friday; at 2:05 p.m. Friday at 15 Tontine St.; at 2:08 p.m. Friday 34 Frederick Ave.

A report of threats on Kilsyth Road at 2:25 p.m. Friday.

Fire

A report of a fire at 35 Henry St. at 8:18 a.m. Friday; at 14 Martin St. at 10:54 a.m. Friday.

Theft

A report of larceny at 18 Pinkert St. at 9:41 a.m. Friday; at 31 Seventh St. at 1:57 p.m. Friday

PEABODY

Arrests

Christopher Jones, 18, of 52 Washington St., was arrested and charged with possession of a Class C drug Thursday at 5:48 p.m.

Thomas Lanzilli, 37, of 119 Clinton St., Brockton, was arrested and charged with shoplifting and malicious destruction of property at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Carla Borum, 50, of 16 Pinewood Road, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, second offense, disorderly conduct, and possession of a Class E drug, at 12:36 p.m. Friday on Lowell Street.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 8 Sewall St. at 3:32 p.m. Thursday; at 114 Central St. at 5:18 p.m. Thursday; at 3 Bartholomew St. at 9:02 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a three-car motor vehicle crash at 574 Lowell St. at 4:23 p.m. Thursday. One person was transported to Lahey North complaining of chest pains.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at New England Meat Market at 7:34 a.m. Friday; at 479 Lowell St. at 2:13 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a four-car motor vehicle accident at Santarpio’s Pizza, Inc. at 71 Newbury St. at 8:58 a.m. Friday. State police responded and handled the accident.

A report of a motor vehicle accident on Lowell Street at 12:36 p.m. Friday. One of the drivers was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class E drug, and disorderly conduct.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery on Sabino Farm Road at 11:20 a.m. Friday.

Complaints

A report of kids running in and out of the vacant building at 130 Newbury St. at 6 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a tree down on Buttonwood Lane at 3:13 p.m. Thursday.

A report of an unknown person banging on the door on Wiseman Drive at 10:53 p.m. Police report the matter was a misunderstanding.

A report of two people in the woods shining lights on a Glen Drive property at 11:46 p.m. Thursday.

A report of harassment on Crane Brook Way at 9 a.m. Friday.

A report of a raccoon biting a 9-year-old female boxer mix and a 9-month-old Husky mix at 10:11 a.m. Friday. The raccoon is deceased and will be transported to Borash.

A report of a man sitting in his vehicle soliciting in the parking lot of Walgreens on Main Street at 1:56 p.m. Thursday.

Theft

A report of shoplifting at Macy’s Men’s and Furniture Store at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

REVERE

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at Tedford Avenue and Sargent Street at 4:13 p.m. Thursday; on American Legion Highway at 7:33 p.m. Thursday.

Assaults

A report of a past assault on Rose Street at 7:47 p.m. Thursday.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at Rosanio School of Dance on Washington Avenue at 2:33 a.m. Thursday; on Fiske Street at 2:53 p.m. Thursday; on Whitin Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Thursday; on Davis Street at 9:41 p.m. Thursday; on Park Avenue at 9:56 p.m. Thursday.

A report of threats to kill on Conant Street at 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

A report of harassing phone calls on Patriot Parkway at 5:38 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a disturbance at Marshalls on VFW Parkway at 6:36 p.m. Thursday.

A report of vandalism on Charger Street at 7:02 p.m. Thursday.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a van crashed into a pole at Walnut and Spring streets at 3:22 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a hit and run motor vehicle accident at Stop & Shop on Main Street at 5:32 p.m. Thursday; at L.A. Fitness on Broadway at 10:06 p.m. Thursday.

Complaints

A caller reported the light by Essex and Felton appears to be unstable and may drop at 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

A report of a large tree limb down on Greenwood Avenue at 8:38 a.m. Thursday.

A report of rocks and debris fell off a truck due to an unsecured lift gate at 8:40 a.m. Thursday.

A report of wires down at 206 Lincoln Ave. at 1:16 p.m. Thursday; at 12 Hurd Ave. at 2:12 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a tire in the roadway at 605 Broadway at 6:12 p.m. Thursday.

A man reportedly pulled the fire alarm at BZM Realty Trust at 5 Broadway at 10:15 p.m. Thursday because he allegedly was left in the building by a supervisor and panicked. The man later told firefighters he pulled the fire alarm because he was locked out of an office in the building after the building owner had left and his personal belongings were inside.

A report of vandalism to a motor vehicle at 25 Johnson Road at 6:06 a.m. Friday. Caller reports all of his lug nuts were loosened.

A report of vandalism to a motor vehicle at 82 Newhall Ave. at 6:22 a.m. Friday.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at Mission on the Bay on Humphrey Street at 7:39 p.m. Thursday.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 45 Salem St. at 8:50 a.m. Thursday; at 100 Vantage Terrace at 11:40 p.m. Thursday.