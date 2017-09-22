Entertainment, News

PHOTOS: We found Denzel in Lynn

By September 22, 2017

Denzel Washington in Lynn

Denzel Washington prepares to shoot a scene in Lynn.

(Photo by Bob Roche)

LYNN —  The search for Hollywood star and Oscar winner Denzel Washington is over.

The 62-year-old actor is in town this week filming scenes from his latest movie, “Equalizer 2.”

He was spotted —  and we have the photo to prove it in front of Mailboxes & Much More on Mount Vernon Street. The shop was renamed Lynn Copy Center for the film.

Owner William Travascio said a Hollywood scout visited him in July and asked about using his store in as a location in the film. For about two hours on Thursday night, the crew shot Washington’s scene.

“They promised I’d get to have my picture taken with Denzel and an autograph, but so far that hasn’t happened.” he said. “But I got paid $5,000 to use the store, not bad for a few hours work. Plus, I stood a few feet away when they filmed him. I had a good time.”

Earlier this week, Washington was behind the wheel of a black Ford Taurus in the curved driveway at 300 Lynn Shore Drive as the crew set up the lights and shielded the actors from a driving rain and wind.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the director behind Washington’s Oscar-winning role in 2001’s “Training Day,” the film is based on a 1980s TV series of the same name about a former covert operative turned guardian angel for helpless victims.

