Lynnfield makes quick work of Amesbury

LYNNFIELD — In a dominant performance, the Lynnfield football team needed just one half to put Friday night’s game against visiting Amesbury in the bank, scoring on its first four possessions of the first half en route to a 27-0 win.

Couple that with a sizeable speed advantage and a smothering defense that forced two Indians’ turnovers and gave up only 101 yards of offense, and it added up to an early night for the Pioneers offensive starters, who were rewarded by coach Neal Weidman with rest in the second half.

“These guys played a lot last week, they played four quarters and then some, so it was good to get them off the field,” said Weidman. “The guys coming in did some good things in that second half and kept moving the ball.”

The Pioneers forced an Amesbury punt on the opening possession and took over on their own 27, then drove 73 yards to take a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard plunge by Anthony Murphy (11 carries, 55 yards) after Cooper Marengi nailed the extra point. John Lee started the drive with a 28-yard run and also had a key 18-yard reception from quarterback Matt Mortellite after a holding call backed the Pioneers up to the Indians 21.

Lynnfield took over on downs at its 27 and needed just three plays (all from Tyler Murphy) to find the end zone again on a 38-yard touchdown run by Murphy with 2:36 left in first quarter. Murphy (6 carries, 77 yards) also hauled in a 35-yard pass from Mortellite (5-for-6, 118 yards) on the first play of the drive.

Lynnfield’s next possession started at its own 20. It took three plays before Nick Kinnon (2 catches, 80 yards) exploded with a 74-yard touchdown pass from Mortellite (Marengi kick). Kinnon grabbed the pass at the Amesbury 35 in single coverage, then turned on the jets into the end zone, making it a 20-0 Pioneers lead with 1:34 left in the first.

Jason Ndansi made it 27-0 with a 25-yard sprint into the end zone on the Pioneers’ next drive.

Lynnfield got the ball back one more time on an interception by Ndansi with 4:50 left in the half. The Pioneers advanced to the Amesbury 1-yard line before time ran out.

Brett Cohee led the Pioneers in the second half with 41 yards on four carries, while Jaret Simpson added 24 yards on seven carries.

Next up for the Pioneers is non-league foe Winthrop at home Friday night at 7, while Amesbury has a Cape Ann League contest against visiting Hamilton-Wenham at Landry Stadium Friday night, also at 7.

“I don’t know anything about Winthrop at this point, but we will see what we get tomorrow,” said Weidman. “Starting 3-0 is a good start and tonight our guys were ready to go right at the beginning of the game, and the difference was out speed, for sure.”