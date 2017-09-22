High School Sports Schedule

SATURDAY
Boys Soccer
Billerica at Peabody (2:30)
St. John’s at Xaverian (10)
Stoneham at Winthrop (10)
Cross Country
Mald. Cath. at Samaritans 5K (10)
Ocean State Invitational (9)
Field Hockey
Swampscott at Concord-Carlisle (10)
Girls Soccer
Swampscott at Lennox (2)
Football
Everett at St. John’s (4)
Fenwick at Pentucket (1)
Malden at Beverly (1)
Marblehead at Peabody (6)
Medford at Danvers (1)
Mystic Valley at Northeast (10:30)
Pope John at St. Mary’s (7)
Winthrop at Swampscott (noon)
Girls Soccer
Danvers at N. Andover (10)
Marblehead at Bp. Feehan (11:30)
Revere at Stoneham (10)
Tewksbury at Peabody (10)
Wilmington at Beverly (10)
Volleyball
Marblehead at Burnt Hills NY (TBA)
SUNDAY
Golf
St. John’s at Sioux Campbell Invit. (TBA)