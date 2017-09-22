728x90
Sports

High School Sports Schedule

By September 22, 2017

SATURDAY

Boys Soccer

Billerica at Peabody (2:30)

St. John’s at Xaverian (10)

Stoneham at Winthrop (10)

Cross Country

Mald. Cath. at Samaritans 5K (10)

Ocean State Invitational (9)

Field Hockey

Swampscott at Concord-Carlisle (10)

Girls Soccer

Swampscott at Lennox (2)

Football

Everett at St. John’s (4)

Fenwick at Pentucket (1)

Malden at Beverly (1)

Marblehead at Peabody (6)

Medford at Danvers (1)

Mystic Valley at Northeast (10:30)

Pope John at St. Mary’s (7)

Winthrop at Swampscott (noon)

Girls Soccer

Danvers at N. Andover (10)

Marblehead at Bp. Feehan (11:30)

Revere at Stoneham (10)

Tewksbury at Peabody (10)

Wilmington at Beverly (10)

Volleyball

Marblehead at Burnt Hills NY (TBA)

SUNDAY

Golf

St. John’s at Sioux Campbell Invit. (TBA)

