Football Roundup: Late Saugus rally falls short in Salem

The Saugus football team fell to Northeastern Conference rival Salem, 22-19, on Friday night at Bertram Field. The loss places Saugus at 0-3 on the season. Salem, on the other hand, improves to 3-0.

The positive for Saugus is that the Sachems made things interesting by putting a scare on the Witches after falling into a 22-0 hole. Salem’s Felix Cruz scored on a 13-yard fumble return to give the Witches the 22-0 lead, but Saugus climbed back into the game with 19 unanswered points.

A two-yard touchdown run by Marvens Jean gave the Sachems their first score of the night, making it a 22-6 game just before the end of the first half. Saugus added two more touchdowns on a five-yard run by Vincent Cirame and a 27-yard carry by Jean, to come within three points of the Witches at 22-19.

Despite the late Sachems surge, the Witches held on in the closing stages for the win.

Vinnie Gaskins put Salem on the board with an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Aneudy Espinal followed suit with a 79-yard carry into the end zone. Gaskins, who nailed two extra point kicks, finished with 150 yards on 16 carries. Espinal tallied 100 rushing yards on four carries. Cruz (five tackles, one sack) and Jeffrey Rodriguez (four tackles, two sacks) led the Salem defense.

Saugus continues its search for its first win of the season next Saturday afternoon when the Sachems host another NEC rival in Lynn English. The Bulldogs are 3-0 on the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Stackpole Field.

The Witches hope to go 4-0 as they’re back in action next Thursday night when they host NEC foe Swampscott.

Malden Catholic 30, Cambridge 24

The Lancers had to fight until the end to earn their first victory of the season. Malden Catholic, which dropped its first two contests of the season, raced out to a hefty 30-0 lead. Cambridge rallied late to make it a game again with 24 points scored in the fourth quarter. With the win, the Lancers are 1-2 on the season. Up next is for Malden Catholic is a tough contest next Saturday night at Catholic Conference rival St. John’s Prep.