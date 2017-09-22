Ferry extended into next week

LYNN — Good news for Lynn Ferry riders.

The excursion has been extended through Wednesday.

Ferry service from Lynn to Boston, scheduled to end Friday, will sail for three more days.

Boston Harbor Cruises, the operator, was forced to cancel service this week for three days due to inclement weather.

The ferry leaves from the Blossom Street landing weekdays at 7:45 a.m. and arrives at Long Wharf at 8:20. The return trip leaves Long Wharf at 6 p.m. and arrives in Lynn at 6:35 p.m.

Service returned this summer thanks to funding by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The Lynn-to-Boston ferry began in 2014 with a two-year pilot program by a grant from the Massachusetts Seaport Advisory Council, in partnership with Boston Harbor Cruises.

The estimated total number of rides was 13,322 in 2014 and 14,577 in 2015. It did not operate last year.