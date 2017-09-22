Classical downs Revere in overtime

LYNN– The Classical football team rode a red-hot offense into Friday evening’s clash against Revere at Manning Field.

Revere’s defense cooled down the Rams offense, but a pair of rushing touchdowns was all Classical needed for the 12-6 overtime win.

“I knew Revere came in 0-2 but that 0-2 record was misleading because they played some really good football teams,” Classical coach Brian Vaughan said. “If you watched them on film, you’d see that they play all the way until the end. They’re a big, physical football team and it showed.”

Both offenses came out run-heavy in the first quarter but neither found the end zone. Classical reached Revere’s 25-yard line on the opening drive but the Patriots defense stepped up and forced the Rams to punt.

“We struggled a little bit up front,” Vaughan said. “Revere did some things defensively that hurt our offensive scheme a little bit. We tried to make some adjustments, they made some adjustments. Revere did a really good job, they had a great game plan.”

Classical’s Malcolm Best, who finished the game with 87 rushing yards, ended the scoreless drought early in the second quarter with a 32-yard touchdown run. The PAT attempt failed and the Rams led 6-0.

The Rams threatened again on their next possession but a Nashaun Butler fumble was recovered by Revere’s Zach Furlong and taken back to the Ram’s 19-yard line. An interception by Classical’s Maurice Sequeira on his own one-yard line ended the ensuing Patriots drive.

“The defense bailed us out,” Vaughan said. “If it wasn’t for our defense, we would’ve lost that game. Our defense kept us in it. I thought our defense played outstanding, especially in the second half.”

Revere’s Badr Haou booted a 28-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to put the Patriots on the board, down 6-3, at halftime.

“We felt good at the half,” Cicatelli said. “We’re struggling right now on offense. We have a freshman at quarterback in Calvin (Boudreau) and I thought he played an excellent, poised game. We got the ball back at the half and we were excited, but we didn’t do anything with it.”

The defensive battle continued in the third quarter. The Patriots stuck with their run heavy gameplan on offense but Revere struggled to move the ball downfield. Classical’s defensive front gave Revere plenty of headaches throughout the evening.

“Their defensive line gave us problems all night,” Cicatelli said. “Just as our defense gave them problems, they gave us problems. But I’m proud of our defense.”

Haou split the uprights on a 25-yard field goal in the opening minute of the fourth quarter to knot the game at 6-6. An array of punts and penalties from both sides kept the game knotted at 6-6 through the end of regulation.

“Badr did a great job,” Cicatelli said. “He did an excellent job kicking the ball through the uprights, but I felt it was a game that we gave away. Penalties hurt us and we didn’t make the plays when we had to.”

Classical won the coin toss and took a 12-6 lead after its first play of overtime, thanks to a 10-yard touchdown carry from Marcus Tucker.

“That was something we saw early, but we weren’t in a position to run it,” Vaughan said of the game-winning play. “We told ourselves that if the game went into overtime, we were going to run that on the first play.”

Revere had its chance to tie the game but after three running plays for negative yardage, a pass attempt from quarterback Boudreau was broken up by Rams cornerback Cameron Greene and Classical celebrated the win.

The Rams (3-0) look to remain undefeated next Friday night when they troop up to Gloucester.

“Gloucester’s a real good football team,” Vaughan said. “They’re always ready to punch somebody in the mouth when they play.”

The Patriots (0-3) shoot for their first win next Thursday night when they host Peabody at Della Russo Stadium.