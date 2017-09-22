Here are the candidates running for office in Saugus

All five members of the current Board of Selectmen are seeking re-election. Debra Panetta, Scott Brazis, Jeff Cicolini, Mark Mitchell, and Jennifer D'Eon will be joined by four challengers, Corinne Riley, Michael Serino, Assunta "Sue" Palomba, and Michael Coller.

SAUGUS -- A few new names will appear on the ballot in November.

All but one member of the current School Committee are running for re-election. Peter Manoogian is sitting this one out. Incumbents Jeannie Meredith, Elizabeth Marchese, Linda Gaieski, and Arthur Manoogian will all appear on the ballot alongside newcomers Cameron Pond, Lisa Morgante, and Marc Magliozzi.

Voters in each of the 10 precincts will elect five Town Meeting Members to represent them at Town Meeting.

Town Meeting candidates for Precinct 1 are Sherri Raftery, Joyce Rodenhiser, Christopher Jones, Ann Devlin, Ronal Witten, and Susan Dunn.

Peter Rossetti, Jr., Thomas Falasca, Christine Moreschi, Stephen Sweezey, Robert Camuso, and Joseph Beathy are running for Precinct 2.

In Precinct 3, Richard Thompson, William Stewart, Stephen Murphy, Arthur D. Connors, Jr., and Philip Rando are running.

Albert Dinardo, William Leuci, Stephen Doherty, Patricia McLaughlin, Maureen Whitcomb, George E. Falardeau III, and Keith McCabe are running for Precinct 4.

The candidates in Precinct 5 are Ronald Wallace, Pamela Goodwin, Laura Groark, Karli Brazis, Brenton Spencer, and Bernadette Ganino. In Precinct 6, Matthew Canterbury, William Brown, Jean Bartolo, William Marchand, Alberto Morgante, Kevin Currie, and Allen Panico.

Precinct 7 includes J. Brian Costin, Kimberly Politano, Michael Paolini, Patricia Prizio, Stephen McCarthy, and Richard Lavoie.

Eight people are vying for a spot in Precinct 9, including Joia Cicolini, Joan Fowler, Stephen Horlick, Anthony Lopresti, Arthur Grabowski, Thomas Traverse, Matthew Serivano, Matthew Paul Riley, and William Kramich, Jr.

Only four names will be on the ballot for Precinct 9; John Cottam, Daniel Kelly, Paul Sullivan, and Judith Worthley.

There are nine candidates in Precinct 10; Steven DiVirgilio, John Coburn, Michael Serino, Martin Costello, Darren Ring, Katie Marie Guarino, Tanya Digirolamo, Melissa Ferraro, and James Toza.

The deadline to file objections or withdrawals is Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. Half an hour later, ballot positions will be pulled in the Town Hall Auditorium.