Second human case of West Nile detected in Mass.

The second human case of West Nile virus in the state since January has been reported, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Officials said the patient is a resident of Hampden County in his 60s who was hospitalized during his illness, but has since been released.

“We are fortunate to have had relatively few people seriously ill from West Nile virus despite the fact that the virus in mosquitoes is widespread in Massachusetts,” said Catherine Brown, deputy epidemiologist, in a statement. “But the risk of infection will continue until we have a hard freeze. That means it’s important to avoid mosquito bites, including using repellents and clothing to reduce exposed skin, dumping standing water, and moving indoors when mosquitoes bite.”

West Nile is most commonly spread to people by mosquito bites, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat it. Fortunately, most people infected do not have symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and 1 in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

The first human case of the virus, a resident of Bristol County in his 50s, was confirmed earlier this month.

Last year, there were 16 cases of the infection in the Bay State. While the virus can infect anyone, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease.