School Roundup: English volleyball earns first win

The English volleyball squad netted its first win of the season Thursday afternoon, taking down Saugus, 3-1, at home.

The service game was king for the Bulldogs, who won with set scores of 25-22, 19-25, 25-22 and 25-16. Chrisneiris Difo led the way with 11 aces and three kills, while Amy Long contributed seven aces.

English (1-5) will look to make it a two-game win streak this afternoon when they host rival Lynn Classical.

Greater Lawrence 3, Lynn Tech 0

The Tigers were competitive throughout the match, but couldn’t steal a set from Greater Lawrence, which won by set scores of 25-23, 25-13 and 25-21.

Danilsa Espinal, a receiver and captain, and Michayla Lawrence, an outside hitter, both played strong games for the Tigers (1-5), who will visit Greater Lawrence next week.

Danvers 3, Beverly 0

The Panthers fell in set scores of 22-25, 24-26 and 13-25. Senior Brianna Snow had 16 digs in the loss, while senior Maddy Cassidy had seven kills.

GOLF

St. Mary’s 190, Archbishop Williams 152

Christian Emmerich and Kevin McMullin scored 30 points each for the Spartans as St. Mary’s kept its undefeated record alive with a win in Braintree on Thursday.

Luke Smith added 29 points, while Aidon Emmerich and Chris Fioravanti had 28 points each. Owen Maguire had 24 points, while Nick Cicolini rounded out the scoring with 21 points.

The Spartans (7-0) will host Matignon at Gannon Golf Course on Monday afternoon.

Malden 48, Lynn English 24

Malden got great performances from Tyler West and Corey Rufo in the win. The Golden Tornadoes (2-5) will take on Saugus on Monday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bishop Fenwick 1, Danvers 1

The Crusaders’ lone goal came from Cailyn Wesley, while Nicole Modica and Stephanie Steriti both played well in the draw.

Fenwick (0-4-2) will look for its first win of the year on Tuesday when the Crusaders take on Notre Dame of Hingham.

GIRLS SOCCER

Saugus 6, Medford 0

Behind a hat trick from Allie Kotkowski and a shutout from goalkeeper Alana Aldred, the Sachems kept their undefeated season alive on Thursday. Alivia Burke had two goals while Shaylin Groark had one goal. Aldred recorded three saves for her fifth shutout of the season.

The Sachems (6-0) will host Everett on Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

Mystic Valley 2, Tech 1

Geo Ramirez scored for the Tigers. Eden Arreaga turned in a strong performance in net and Greg Aragon also played well for Tech. “Our guys played great,” Tech coach Jeremy McKeen said. “Mystic Valley is undefeated. It was a hard-fought match.” Tech drops to 2-3-1 on the season. “We played an amazing game that could’ve gone either way,” McKeen said. “I’m proud of our team.”

St. John’s Prep 2, Danvers 2

It was a frantic finish as Danvers scored the go-ahead goal with under three minutes to play, and less than a minute later, Mitch Collins scored to knot the game at 2-2. Steven Yakita netted the first goal for the Eagles.

Midfielders Erik Gustafson and Andrew Dembowski also played well for St. John’s Prep (2-0-2), which will visit Xaverian Saturday morning.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

St. Mary’s 19, Archbishop Williams 36

St. Mary’s 36, Arlington Catholic 36

The Spartans split their tri-meet at Menotomy Park in Arlington on Thursday. Jalen Echevarria finished four to lead the way, while Jack Carroll finished eighth and Anthony D’Itria finished 10th. Josh Perez finished 16th and Sean Osbahr finished 21st.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

St. Mary’s 27, Archbishop Williams 32

St. Mary’s 19, Arlington Catholic 39

St. Mary’s had five finishers in the top 10 en route to a sweep on Friday, led by Nicolette D’Itria in second place overall. Lauren Gonzalez finished fourth, Grace Couillard finished seventh, Erin Lewis finished eighth and Sam Saunders finished 10th.