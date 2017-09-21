POLICE LOG: 9-22-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Raymond Bryant, 63, was arrested and charged with violation of the open container law and on a warrant at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday.

Bridget Christopher, 24, was arrested on warrant charges of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor, trespassing, common nightwalker and assault and battery on ambulance personnel at 12:09 p.m. Thursday.

Michael Costin, of 505 Boston St., was arrested on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and unregistered motor vehicle at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday.

Mauro Lopez-Lopez, of 131 North Common St., was arrested on a warrant charge of witness intimidation at 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

Eugene Parrish, 41, of 46 Norwell St., Dorchester, was arrested and charged with threat to commit crime at 11:39 a.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern and Melvin avenues; at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday at Adams and Sheridan streets; at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday at Ford and Maple streets; at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday at 7 Market Square; at 4 a.m. Thursday at 159 Western Ave.; at 7:09 a.m. Thursday at Myrtle and Poplar streets; at 7:14 a.m. Thursday at 555 Boston St.; at 7:57 a.m. Thursday at 35 Washington St.; at 12:24 p.m. Thursday on Andrew Street.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday at 45 N Franklin St.; at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday at 25 Rogers Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday at Cherry and Lewis streets.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday on Neptune Boulevard; at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Federal Street; at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday on Kingsley Terrace; at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday on Nelson Street; at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday on Andrew Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday at Buffum and Oxford streets; at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at 64 Bickford St.; at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday at 32 Allston St.; at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday at 325 Den Quarry Road; at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday at 302 Den Quarry Road; at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday at 275 Den Quarry Road; at 12:29 a.m. Thursday at 10 Joyce St.; at 8:35 a.m. Thursday at Blue Ox at 191 Oxford St.; at 10:35 a.m. Thursday at 88 Ashland St.

A report of a breaking and entering at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday at 32 Verdmont Ave.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday at 7 Willow St.; at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday at 69 Henry Ave.; at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday at 22 Mildred St.; at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday at 152 Boston St.; at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday at 92 Market St.; at 12 a.m. Thursday at 20 High Rock St.; at 5 a.m. Thursday at Speedway Gas Station at 120 Liberty St.; at 12:59 p.m. Thursday at 55 Harwood St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday at 30 Bay View Ave.; at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday at 1071 Western Ave.; at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday at 110 Green St.; at 1:49 a.m. Thursday at 44 Rockaway St.; at 9:29 a.m. Thursday at 43 State St.; at 11:27 a.m. Thursday at 280 Union St.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday at Essex and Joyce streets.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at 159 Broad St.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a car that hit a telephone pole at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday on Clifton Avenue. A caller reported a lady had just driven into a phone pole in front of his house, but she was OK.

Complaints

A caller reported someone had taken the tops of his boat stands at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday on Lincoln Avenue. He reported the stands were all chained together, but someone had removed the tops. The tops cost $88 each to replace.

A report of a suspicious van at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday on Jersey Street. A caller reported a suspicious van was pulled up by her house — a man got out and was checking out property carrying a suitcase. Police reported the man was delivering luggage.

A report of a toilet-papered house at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday on Harbor Avenue. A caller reported he has a history of kids bothering him, with such activities as ring and run. That night, he got a call from a neighbor about his house being toilet papered, but they got the wrong house and actually toilet papered the neighbor’s house.

A caller reported a wooden row boat washed ashore at 7:39 a.m. Thursday on Stramski Way. It was chained to the pier.

MEDFORD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday at Congress and Willis avenues; at 2:11 p.m. Thursday at Dunkin’ Donuts at 430 Salem St.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 2:08 p.m. Thursday at 241 Riverside Ave.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday at 95 Sheridan Ave.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 10:39 a.m. Thursday at 20 Light Guard Drive.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:44 p.m. Thursday at 49 Mystic Ave.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday at 70 Endicott St. and 52 Warren St.; at 8:28 a.m. Thursday at Century House Restaurant at 235 Andover St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday at 37 Walnut St. and 20 Wallis St.; at 12:34 p.m. Thursday at 222 Newbury St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 8:14 a.m. Thursday on Lowell Street. Two people overdosed.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday at 3223 Avalon Drive. Past vandalism to a motor vehicle was reported

REVERE

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday on Lynnway; at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday on Brown Circle; at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday at Sunoco Gas Station on Lee Burbank Highway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday at Mundo Service on Broadway; at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday at Volare on Broadway.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday on Leverett Avenue; at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday at Leverett and Broadsound avenues.

Theft

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday on Walnut Avenue.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday at East Boston Savings Bank at 317 Main St.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday at Mike’s Roast Beef on Hamilton Street.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday at Central and Walnut streets.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday at 31 Chestnut St.

Fire

A report of a transformer fire at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday at 34 Tuttle St.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday at Franklin Avenue and Paradise Road.