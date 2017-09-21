Lynn’s exclusive lottery: Candidates vie for top slots on the ballot

LYNN — By the luck of the draw, state Sen. Thomas M. McGee’s name will appear first in the mayor’s race on the November ballot. City Councilor-at-Large hopeful Taso Nikolakopoulos, and incumbent School Committeeman John E. Ford’s names will be first in their respective races.

As a handful of candidates or their representatives looked on, Debra Ginivan pulled numbered ping pong balls from an antique ballot box in the City Clerk’s office Thursday. The drawing determined the ballot order for the Nov. 7 election. Teacher aide Gina O’Toole, who came in second in the primary race against Richard Starbard in the fight for Ward 2 City Councilor, will be the first name on the ballot for the open seat.

“I look forward to November and the hard work continues,” she said. “I’m going to win.”

City Councilor-at-Large Brian LaPierre said he was happy to be second of eight listed candidates seeking four seats.

“I’m excited to run for the finish line,” he said.

John Ladd, candidate for Councilor-at-Large, will be the seventh name on the ballot.

“I don’t mind being in the bottom two,” said Ladd, president of Precision Property Brokers Inc. “We will continue to get our message out there that there needs to be a businessman on the council.”

Elizabeth Rosario Gervacio, an immigration specialist for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who is seeking one of six seats on the School Committee, took the seventh place spot on the ballot.

“It might be lucky number seven,” she said. “Regardless of where I appear on the ballot, I will continue to work hard and that’s what will make the difference.”

At number 10, Natasha Megie-Maddrey will be last on the School Committee ballot.

“As long as people look at the bottom of the ballot first, I’m good with that,” she said. “I’m willing to work hard, I’ve already knocked on more than 1,000 doors.”

Michael Satterwhite, another School Committee candidate, said he likes his third place position on the ballot.

“I went from nine on the primary ballot to three in the general election,” he said. “But I don’t think placement matters much.”

School Committeewoman Lorraine Gately will be the fourth name on the ballot.

“I have found that people will look for my name, no matter where it appears,” she said. “I support them and they support me.”

In the other contested ward races, challenger William O’Shea will be first on the ballot for the Ward 1 City Councilor seat held by Wayne Lozzi.

In Ward 3, George Meimeteas placed first while City Councilor Darren Cyr landed the number two spot.

Marven Hyppolite, challenger to Ward 5 City Councilor Dianna Chakoutis, captured the first position again.