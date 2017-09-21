Investigation underway in Lynn fire

LYNN — Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a three-alarm fire early Saturday on Kingsley Terrace.

Lynn Fire Chief James McDonald said the investigation of the blaze, which left two dozen people homeless, is ongoing.

“It’s undetermined at this point,” he said. “Our guys are working with the State Fire Marshal’s office to determine what caused it.”

Fire crews were called to the apartment building near the intersection of Chestnut and Union streets, after an alarm was sounded at 5:27 a.m, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

Firefighters pulled 15 people from the windows of the three-story property. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries. No residents were hurt.

The American Red Cross has placed tenants in temporary housing, according to Michele Desmarais, the city’s public health director.