Identities of Lynn fatal stabbing victims have been released

LYNN — Authorities have released the names of two recent homicide victims.

Latrell Ayers, 33, was found stabbed to death in the area of 24 Union St. shortly after midnight on Thursday, Sept. 14. Ayers was homeless — he had previous addresses in Gloucester and Alabama, but police believe he was crashing with someone in Lynn, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Ayers was found on the sidewalk with a stab wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead at Salem Hospital.

No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office has identified a Sunday, Aug. 6 stabbing victim as Kevin Crowley, 50.

Crowley was a resident of 195 Union St., the rooming house where he was stabbed to death.

Richard Davis, 65, of Lynn, has been charged with murder. Court documents from Lynn District Court show that Davis confessed to the killing, saying he stabbed Crowley while he was defending himself from the victim.

The fatal stabbing last week marked the 12th homicide in Lynn this year. There were four homicides in the city last year.

There have been 25 homicides in Essex County this year — Lynn is leading the county with 12, Lawrence has had seven, Haverhill has had three, and Peabody has seen three killings, according to Carrie Kimball-Monahan, spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s office.

Monahan said a Peabody death investigation from March 30 is being counted toward that total of three in the city and 25 homicides in the county, but no one has been charged in the incident and foul play hasn’t been ruled either way. She declined to provide further details.