High School Sports Schedule

By | September 21, 2017

FRIDAY

Boys Soccer

Amesbury at Saugus (4)

Fenwick at Arl. Cath. (3:30)

Mald. Cath. at Waltham (4)

Methuen at Malden (4)

Salem at Northeast (4)

Field Hockey

Everett at Gloucester (4)

Haverhill at Revere (4)

Peabody at Malden (5:30)

Football

Amesbury at Lynnfield (7)

Cambridge at Mald. Cath. (7)

Reading at English (7:30)

Revere at Classical (5)

Saugus at Salem (7)

Somerville at Gloucester (7)

Tech at Georgetown (7)

Girls Soccer

Malden at Methuen (4)

Salem at Fenwick (3:30)

St. Joseph at Mystic Valley (4:15)

St. Mary’s at Gr. Lowell (4)

Volleyball

Classical at English (5:15)

Essex Tech at Salem (5:30)

Lowell at Malden (5:30)

Lynnfield at No. Andover (5:30

Reading at Medford (5:30)

Winthrop at Ipswich (5:30)

SATURDAY

Boys Soccer

Billerica at Peabody (2:30)

St. John’s at Xaverian (10)

Stoneham at Winthrop (10)

Cross Country

Mald. Cath. at Samaritans 5K (10)

Ocean State Invitational (9)

Field Hockey

Swampscott at Concord-Carlisle (10)

Girls Soccer

Swampscott at Lennox (2)

Football

Everett at St. John’s (4)

Fenwick at Pentucket (1)

Malden at Beverly (1)

Marblehead at Peabody (6)

Medford at Danvers (1)

Mystic Valley at Northeast (10:30)

Pope John at St. Mary’s (7)

Winthrop at Swampscott (noon)

Girls Soccer

Danvers at N. Andover (10)

Marblehead at Bp. Feehan (11:30)

Revere at Stoneham (10)

Tewksbury at Peabody (10)

Wilmington at Beverly (10)

Volleyball

Marblehead at Burnt Hills NY (TBA)

