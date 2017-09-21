High School Sports Schedule

FRIDAY
Boys Soccer
Amesbury at Saugus (4)
Fenwick at Arl. Cath. (3:30)
Mald. Cath. at Waltham (4)
Methuen at Malden (4)
Salem at Northeast (4)
Field Hockey
Everett at Gloucester (4)
Haverhill at Revere (4)
Peabody at Malden (5:30)
Football
Amesbury at Lynnfield (7)
Cambridge at Mald. Cath. (7)
Reading at English (7:30)
Revere at Classical (5)
Saugus at Salem (7)
Somerville at Gloucester (7)
Tech at Georgetown (7)
Girls Soccer
Malden at Methuen (4)
Salem at Fenwick (3:30)
St. Joseph at Mystic Valley (4:15)
St. Mary’s at Gr. Lowell (4)
Volleyball
Classical at English (5:15)
Essex Tech at Salem (5:30)
Lowell at Malden (5:30)
Lynnfield at No. Andover (5:30
Reading at Medford (5:30)
Winthrop at Ipswich (5:30)
SATURDAY
Boys Soccer
Billerica at Peabody (2:30)
St. John’s at Xaverian (10)
Stoneham at Winthrop (10)
Cross Country
Mald. Cath. at Samaritans 5K (10)
Ocean State Invitational (9)
Field Hockey
Swampscott at Concord-Carlisle (10)
Girls Soccer
Swampscott at Lennox (2)
Football
Everett at St. John’s (4)
Fenwick at Pentucket (1)
Malden at Beverly (1)
Marblehead at Peabody (6)
Medford at Danvers (1)
Mystic Valley at Northeast (10:30)
Pope John at St. Mary’s (7)
Winthrop at Swampscott (noon)
Girls Soccer
Danvers at N. Andover (10)
Marblehead at Bp. Feehan (11:30)
Revere at Stoneham (10)
Tewksbury at Peabody (10)
Wilmington at Beverly (10)
Volleyball
Marblehead at Burnt Hills NY (TBA)