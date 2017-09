Here’s where each candidate’s name will appear on Lynn’s Nov. ballot

LYNN — Assistant City Clerk Debra Ginivan held the traditional ping pong ball draw on Thursday, which ensures names will appear on the November ballot in a fair, random process. Here’s where each candidate in a contested race will appear on the ballot.

Mayor

Thomas M.McGee

Judith Flanagan Kennedy.

Councilor-at-Large

Taso Nikolakopoulos

Brian LaPierre

Hong Net

G. Buzzy Barton

Richard Ford

Jaime Figueroa

John Ladd

Brian Field

School Committee

John Ford Jr.

Cherish Casey

Michael Satterwhite

Lorraine Gately

Donna Coppola

Jared Nicholson

Elizabeth Rosario Gervacio

Jessica Murphy

Brian Castellanos

Natasha Megie-Maddrey

Ward 1 Councilor

William O’Shea

Wayne Lozzi

Ward 2 Councilor

Gina O’Toole

Richard Starbard

Ward 3 Councilor

George Meimeteas

Darren Cyr

Ward 5 Councilor

Marven Hyppolite

Dianna Chakoutis