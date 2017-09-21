Big games in week 3

For the second time in three weeks, there will be a football doubleheader tonight at Manning Field.

The first game will pit Lynn Classical against Revere while the nightcap features English hosting North Reading.

Meanwhile, the Lynn Tech Tigers will take their show on the road tonight at Georgetown. All three teams have won both their games to start the season.

Revere at Classical

At Manning Field (5), so far, for the Rams, it’s been the Keith Ridley show. The St. Mary’s transfer has tossed six touchdown passes thus far to lead Division 3 while Nashaun Butler has scored four touchdowns and kicked five extra points for 29 points — which is good for third in the division.

Classical has run roughshod on the old Greater Boston League thus far, with lopsided wins over Medford and Malden. Revere, too, is an ex-GBL team, but the Patriots were admitted to the Northeastern Conference more than a decade ago, as opposed to just this year in the case of Malden and Medford.

The Patriots have not been able to get untracked thus far, having lost games to Gloucester and Marblehead. Coach Lou Cicatelli knew his offense was going to take time to develop, but hoped his defense might be able to pick up some slack. But this far, that has not happened.

North Reading at English

At Manning Field (7:30), the Hornets are a team the Bulldogs don’t generally see on their schedule. But North Reading is no stranger to the Northeastern Conference.

Last year, the Hornets broke the hearts of Danvers in the Division 2A North tournament before falling to Marblehead in the final.

This year, the Hornets are 1-1, and lost last week to Hamilton-Wenham, 28-14. The Bulldogs will have to contain Hornet quarterback Kyle Bythrow tonight. He has been the heart of their offense thus far.

English is off to a 2-0 start, with a 26-20 win over Beverly in Week 1 and a 28-16 victory over Somerville last week.

The Dogs’ Prince Brown is sixth in Division 3 in scoring with 20 points while quarterback Matt Severance has delivered two touchdown passes.

Tech at Georgetown

At Georgetown (7), the 2-0 Tigers have one of the area’s most electrifying players in Steffan Gravely, and their second running back, Keoni Gaskin, isn’t so shabby either.

Gravely, with 38 points, is second in scoring in Division 8. Quarterback David Barrios has thrown two TD passes this season — both to Gravely.

Impressive wins over both Chelsea and Mystic Valley have given the Tigers reason for optimism as they head up Route 95 tonight.

As for Georgetown, the Royals are struggling at 0-2, with losses to Tech Boston and Lowell Catholic.

Saugus at Salem

At Bertram Field (7), Perhaps the biggest surprise in the area thus far has been Salem’s proficiency. The Witches are 2-0, with solid victories over both Austin Prep and Essex Tech.

Saugus is struggling. After running into a St. Mary’s buzzsaw in Week 1, the Sachems were home last week against North Quincy, and while the score was a little closer, the result was the same — a loss.

Quarterback Mike Mabee did, however, throw two touchdown passes in that game.

Amesbury at Lynnfield

At Pioneer Stadium (7), Lynnfield has to be feeling a lot of momentum heading into this game after last week’s scintillating overtime win over Wayland.

The Pioneers, 2-0, won when Anthony Murphy ran one in for a touchdown and then scored the 2-point conversion.

Amesbury has lost its first two games.

Also playing tonight are Malden Catholic, which is at home at Brother Gilbert Stadium (7) against Cambridge; and Gloucester at Newell Stadium (7) against Somerville.

SATURDAY

Pope John at St. Mary’s

At Manning Field (7), the Spartans have trounced both Saugus and Marian/Keefe Tech thus far. The season has served pretty much as a tour de force of Calvin Johnson’s talents. He has scored four touchdowns and added three conversions for 30 points, which is good for second in scoring in Division 7.

Also high up on the D7 scoring list is James Brumfield with 22 points.

Pope John has toured the Boston City League thus far this season, with losses against West Roxbury and Charlestown.

Winthrop at Swampscott

At Blocksidge Field (noon), a name you will be hearing a lot this season — if you haven’t already — is Colin Frary.

The Big Blue quarterback leads Division 6 in touchdown passes after two weeks with eight. And the Big Blue have romped over Greater Lawrence and Triton thus far.

Watch out also for Isaiah Bascon, who has scored three touchdowns and run in a 2-point conversion.

Winthrop coach Sean Driscoll knew this might be a difficult season, as his squad is the youngest he’s ever seen it. Losses to Danvers and Medford would bear that out.

Everett at St. John’s

At Fred Glatz Field at Cronin Stadium (4), it’ll be a festive day for the Eagles as they christen their new turf field, which will be dedicated to former coach Fred Glatz. The school will also showcase it’s new health and fitness center as well.

So far, The Prep is 1-1, with a tough 21-0 loss to Central Catholic last week.

Meanwhile Everett is Everett. The Crimson Tide are 2-0 and they’ve owned the Eagles this century, going 14-2-2. Some of the Eagles’ lowest moments have coming against Everett, including a 2002 Super Bowl loss and a playoff loss two seasons ago.

Fenwick at Pentucket

At Pentucket (1), the Crusaders would dearly love to break into the win column after losses to Hamilton-Wenham and Dedham to open the season.

Injuries have been a big factor for Fenwick, as quarterback Cory Bright, who led them to a very good season last year, has been out the first two weeks. Coach Dave Woods hopes to have him back in action Saturday.

Marblehead at Peabody

At Coley Lee Field (6), the Magicians and Tanners are going opposite ways thus far. Marblehead has defeated Triton and Revere to open at 2-0 while Peabody lost its opener to Somerville and was blanked last Friday night by Danvers.

Also playing Saturday are Malden at Beverly (1), and something will have to give in that game as both teams are winless; Medford at Danvers (1); and Mystic Valley at Northeast (10:30).