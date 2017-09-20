School Roundup: Zayas leads English to win

Behind a hat trick from Alexa Zayas, the Lynn English girls soccer team earned a solid win on the road with a 4-1 victory over East Boston. Ravyn Rapley scored the other goal for English, while goalkeeper Tommi Hill recorded nine saves. Brooke Zahine and Julianna Perry both played well on defense.

English (2-4) will travel to Revere to take on the Patriots on Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newburyport 3, Lynnfield 1

Newburyport scored just three minutes into the match, then came out strong in the second half with two goals in the first seven minutes to lead 3-0. Lynnfield’s Gracie Sperling, off a pass from Kate Mitchell, cut the deficit to 3-1 with 6:20 to play. The goal sparked the Pioneers’ offense, which created several chances to score over the final five minutes of the game, but could not close the gap.

Lynnfield (3-2) does not play again until Tuesday when the Pioneers travel to Pentucket.

BOYS SOCCER

Peabody 2, Beverly 1

Johnny Alves scored both goals for the Tanners in a win on Wednesday, while Jacob Casallas and Noah Shurman each had one assist.

Peabody (2-1-1) will take on Billerica at home on Saturday.

Newburyport 3, Lynnfield 2

The Pioneers suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday. Tommy Boston and Jonathan Luders each had one goal in the loss, while Tommy Hauser had one assist.

Lynnfield (3-1-1) will have the weekend off before taking on Haverhill on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

Peabody 3, Winthrop 0

The Tanners won with set scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-14. Rachel Coleman led the way with 16 assists and 10 service points, while Martina Kot contributed 10 service points and four aces. Jillian Alimonti had nine kills in the win.

Peabody is now 5-2 on the year.

Revere 3, Swampscott 1

The win is the fifth in a row for the Patriots. Swampscott’s now 4-2 on the season.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Triton 17, Lynnfield 46

Lynnfield (0-3) is still searching for its first win after a tough race on Wednesday afternoon. Ryan Iapicca was the lone finisher in the top five, placing fourth overall with a time of 16:48. Other finishers in the top 10 for Lynnfield were Joe Fabrizio in ninth place (17:33) and John Astrofski in 10th place (17:43).

The Pioneers will run against Manchester-Essex next Wednesday.

Everett 22, Lynn English 35

Despite the loss, English got solid performances from the brotherly duo of Abrar and Adnan Jalal. Abrar won the race, finishing with a time of 16:13, while Adnan placed fifth with a time of 17:25.

The Bulldogs will have a full week off before taking on Marblehead next Wednesday.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Triton 22, Lynnfield 33

The Pioneers had four finishers in the top 10 on Wednesday, led by Brie Passatempo in second place with a time of 19:40. Elizabeth St. Andre finished in sixth place (21:39), Eliza Brooks finished in seventh place (21:41) and Annie Olsen finished in eighth place (21:50).

Lynnfield will take on Manchester-Essex next Wednesday.

Lynn English 5, Everett 5

With only two runners from each team competing on Wednesday, the match ended in a draw. Jackie Ramirez finished second with a time of 22:12, while Erin Galloway placed third with a time of 22:27.

The Bulldogs will run against Marblehead next Wednesday.