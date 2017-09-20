POLICE LOG: 9-21-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Alvin Bernardez, 26, of 65 Allen Ave., was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice on court at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday.

Syrroy Cannon, 24, of 547 Old Colony Road, Boston, was arrested and charged with violation of the city knife ordinance and fugitive from justice on court at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Walter Deleon-Barrios, 21, of 20 High St., was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Daniel Forrestall, 27, of 414 Chestnut St., was arrested and charged with failure to stop/yield, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and unregistered motor vehicle at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Michelle Matayabas, 44, of 147 Washington St., was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday at Essex and Washington streets; at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Chatham and Essex streets; at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday at Boston and Kirtland streets; at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday at Boston and Summer streets; at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday at 2 Irving Road; at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday at Market and State streets; at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday at 442 Chestnut St.; at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday at Commercial and Summer streets; at 5:07 a.m. Wednesday at Chestnut and Union streets.

A report of a police motor vehicle accident at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday at Carolyn Road and Lynnway.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday at 543 Walnut St.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday on Essex Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday at 385 Walnut St.; at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday at 6 Commercial St.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday at 132 South Common St.; at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday at 32 Estes St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at MBTA parking garage at 186 Market St.; at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday on Central Square; at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday on Silsbee Street; at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday at 73 Curwin Circle; at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday at 228 Union St.; at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday at 300 Lynn Shore Drive; at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday at Acorn Street and Rantoul Avenue; at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday at 7 Mt. Pleasant St.; at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at 41 Light St.; at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday at 40 North Federal St.; at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at 555 Boston St.; at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday at 50 Andrew St.; at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday on Market Street; at 1:02 a.m. Wednesday at 31 Broad St.; at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday at 12 Elizabeth St.

A report of a gunshot at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday at Market and State streets.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday on Essex Circle.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday at Family Dollar at 50 Central Ave.

A report of a robbery at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday at 67 Eutaw Ave.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 6:02 a.m. Wednesday at 31 Parker Hill Ave.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday at Union and Washington streets.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday on Pleasant Street. A caller reported striking a parked car and there was a small scratch — police left a note on the car. The owner of the car called police to thank them for the response, but did not want to proceed — it is a scratch on the bumper and “that’s what bumpers are for.”

Complaints

A report of a neighbor issue at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday on Beach Street. A caller reported his neighbor has been bothering him. He stated that an officer already took a complaint about it, but wanted to let police know that the neighbor was videotaping him that night. The caller was advised that it was not illegal to tape someone in public — he thought that it was illegal. He was told to contact police again if the issue continues with the neighbor.

A report of suspicious activity at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday on Ocean Avenue. A caller reported that recently, she had someone “try her door” at night. She didn’t report the initial incident and was told by a friend that she should have. She also stated that on more than one occasion, she found a white sedan parked across the street from her “that stays there for about 10 minutes before it turns and leaves.” She was told to call police if she was uncomfortable with the vehicle or if someone tries her door again.

MEDFORD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday at 500 Salem St.; at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at Elm Street and Fellsway West; at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Harvard streets.

A report of a pedestrian accident at 5:46 a.m. Wednesday at Cabot Road and Rivers Edge Drive.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday at West Medford Commuter Rail at 481 High St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday at 7 Newbern Ave.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday at 82 Lowell St. and 2 Perkins St.; at 8:33 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall at 24 Lowell St.; at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday at 30 Andover St. and 1 Hilltop Drive; at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday at 184 Lowell St. and 2 Thorndike St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday at 9 Meredith Road.

REVERE

Arrests

Jose Okello Beltre, 48, of 22 Rexford St., Apt. 3, Mattapan, was arrested and charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and OUI liquor at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday.

Sabrina R. Lewis, 32, of 418 Revere Beach Parkway, Apt. 80, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise and trespassing at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Wilfredo O. Sandoval, 40, of 107 Putnam St., Apt. 1, East Boston, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise and on a warrant at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday.

Natan P. Souza, 37, of 104 Cleveland St., Malden, was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property, assault, violation of the city knife ordinance and disturbing the peace at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 6:21 a.m. Tuesday at Ray’s Sunoco Service on Broadway; at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday on Suffolk Downs Road; at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday at Ray’s Sunoco Service on Broadway; at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday at North Shore Road and Revere Street; at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday at 7-Eleven on North Shore Road.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday at Jack Satter House on Revere Beach Boulevard.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday on Naples Road.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday at Necco plant area on American Legion Highway.

Theft

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday at Sunoco Gas Station on Lee Burbank Highway.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday at Stop & Shop at 164 Main St.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday at Square One Mall at 1201 Broadway.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Rite Aid at 359 Broadway; at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday at Home Depot at 564 Broadway. A caller reported a rollover accident. The driver was taken to Melrose Wakefield Hospital.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 12 Stevens Ave. A caller reported she went to the resident to buy some items and she got into a verbal argument with the homeowner. She stated the homeowner damaged her vehicle with a metal rack and she injured her neck trying to get out of her car. Police reported this was a dispute over tupperware. Peace was restored; at 8:04 p.m. Tuesday at Amato’s Liquors at 206 Lincoln Ave. A caller reported a man was causing a disturbance inside the store. Police reported two men were inside the store taking pictures.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday at Elmwood Road and Monument Avenue.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday at 49 Essex St.; at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday at 58 Pine St.; at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at CVS at 413 Paradise Road.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday at 153 Paradise Road.