Opioid dealer convicted of manslaughter in Lynn OD

LAWRENCE — A Lynn drug dealer was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday for causing the death of a man who purchased fentanyl from him in 2015.

Carlos Hunter, 33, was found guilty in Lawrence Superior Court after a six-day trial. He will be sentenced on Sept. 28, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Essex Assistant District Attorney Kelleen Forlizzi introduced evidence that proved that Hunter sold the victim, Joshua Miller, 33, of Lynn, the fentanyl that caused his death. Miller had developed an addiction to pain medication after he was in a car accident when he was 16 years old, prosecutors said.

On July 13, 2015 shortly after 6:30 p.m., he was found unresponsive at the sober house where he was living, at 112 Eastern Ave., in Lynn. He was later pronounced dead at Salem Hospital, prosecutors said.

Investigators got cell phone data through search warrants that showed Miller arranged to meet and purchase drugs from Hunter about an hour before he was found unresponsive. There was no evidence that Miller purchased drugs from anyone other than Hunter on the day he overdosed, prosecutors said.

The Medical Examiner ruled that Miller died from acute heroin and fentanyl intoxication.

Hunter is currently serving 2-2½ years in state prison for fentanyl distribution for selling to undercover Lynn Police officers, as part of the investigation.

“Securing a manslaughter conviction against a drug dealer is extremely challenging,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in a statement. “I commend the hard work of the trial team, the Lynn Police and the Massachusetts State Police, whose efforts ensure that this defendant will be held accountable.”