Missing Saugus man’s kayak found on Revere/Winthrop line

Craig Dustin has been missing since Tuesday , when his son reported he had not returned from a kayaking trip. Dustin's car was located at a boat ramp on the Saugus River. First responders spent hours Tuesday afternoon and evening searching for the Saugus man, but suspended their search after 9 p.m. The kayak was discovered Wednesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

"A search by ground and marine units is focusing on that area, as well as a large ocean tract within Broad Sound," State Police said. "At this time it is unclear at what time and location Mr. Dustin became separated from the kayak."

The U.S. Coast Guard has taken the lead in the search, and is working with State, Massachusetts environmental, Saugus police, and the Saugus Fire Department.

"We ask that any residents of the Beachmont neighborhood of Revere and of Winthrop be alert for anyone who appears to be in distress in case Mr. Dustin exited the kayak in that area", State Police said. "Anyone seeing a person who appears in need of help should call 911 immediately."