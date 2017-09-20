Mark your calendars! Lynn Auditorium announces fall and winter shows

LYNN — It’s shaping up to be a busy fall and winter season at Lynn Auditorium. Several new shows were announced recently.

The Tenors, the multi-platinum vocal trio that has been thrilling audiences worldwide with their contemporary pop repertoire, are bringing their “Christmas Together” tour to Lynn Auditorium on Dec. 21, the first day of winter. The Tenors (Victor Micallef, Clifton Murray and Fraser Walters), have performed at the Olympics, the White House, and Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee, and have shared the stage with a host of acclaimed performers including Celine Dion, Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and Andrea Bocelli.

Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room, the current rock band of former Boston guitarist Goudreau, a Swampscott resident, returns to the auditorium on Jan. 26. The band, which also includes Tim Archibald (bass), Tony DePietro (drums) and Lynn’s Brian Maes (keyboards, vocals), held its “Full Steam Ahead” record release party at the auditorium in April. Local legends The Stompers will be special guests. Tickets go on sale Sept. 25.

The Mavericks, an eclectic American band that mixes rockabilly, country, western swing and Latin sounds, is back on Dec. 9. Their high-octane 2016 concert at the auditorium was a nearly-three-hour/eight-song-encore powerhouse performance, the best single show of the 60 I saw last year. Highly recommended.

The Lynn Auditorium schedule also includes:

Michael McDonald and Marc Cohn, Oct. 26

Keith Sweat, Nov. 4

America, Oct. 19

Jeet Ganguly and Subhasree, Oct. 14

The Price is Right Live, Oct. 21

Gladys Knight, Nov. 12

Brit Floyd, Nov. 13

Theresa Caputo Live, Nov. 17

Celtic Thunder, Dec. 3

Dennis DeYoung The Music of Styx; Eddie Money opens, Dec. 8

Get the Led Out, Jan. 12

The Chieftains, March 18

For ticket information, go to lynnauditorium.org