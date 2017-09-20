Entertainment, Lifestyle

LynnArts takes a swing at Bat Boy

September 20, 2017

LYNN — Arts After Hours will present the critically acclaimed production of “Bat Boy: The Musical” starting Oct. 19.

Based on an article that appeared in The Weekly World News tabloid, “Bat Boy: The Musical” is a comedy/horror show about a half-boy, half-bat creature discovered in a cave and brought to live with the town veterinarian’s family. Bat Boy is happy with his new life, but when he naively tries to fit in with the narrow-minded townsfolk, they turn on him. Bat Boy and the veterinarian’s daughter fall in love — but their happiness is shattered when a secret is revealed. Soon, the entire town hears the shocking story of Bat Boy’s unholy origin.

This will be the sixth year Arts After Hours has tapped into Salem’s October economy.  “We’ve proved that Lynn can benefit from Salem’s immense Halloween tourism,” said Corey Jackson, managing director of Arts After Hours. “Our core mission is to make an economic impact in downtown Lynn, and presenting an intriguing reason to visit our city in October is a key element of that overall strategy.”

“Bat Boy: The Musical” will take place in LynnArts’ Rantoul Black Box Theatre. Directed by James Tallach, choreographed by Lauren Hall, with music directed by Shane Stecher, Arts After Hours’ production will feature a live band and a talented cast that includes Matthew Corr, Abby Seidel, Kerrin Mullen, Eric Rehm. Shane Smith, Cara Guappone, Craig Fox, Elizabeth Jelinek, Samantha Gambaccini and Brit Christopher.The show’s content is considered R-rated.

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Lynn Cultural Council, a local agency that is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Performances are Oct. 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28 at 8 p.m., Oct 21 and 28 at 3 p.m. and Oct. 22 and 29 at 4 p.m. at LynnArts, 25 Exchange St. Tickets are $30 for table seating and $25 for regular seating. For show times, ticket information and directions go to artsafterhours.com or call the box office at (781) 205-4010.

 

