High School Sports Schedule

By | September 20, 2017

THURSDAY

Boys Soccer

Classical at Medford (4)

St. John’s at Danvers (6:30)

Tech at Mystic Valley (4)

Field Hockey

Fenwick at Danvers (TBA)

Pentucket at Lynnfield (3:45)

Football

Gr. Lowell at KIPP (7)

Girls Soccer

Malden at Somerville (4)

Medford at Saugus (4)

Golf

BC High at Mald. Cath. (2:30)

Lynnfield at Masco (3)

Malden at English (3:15)

Peabody at Medford (4)

Saugus at Winthrop (4)

Somerville at Danvers (3:45)

Spellman at Fenwick (3)

St. Mary’s at Williams (3)

Swampscott at Gloucester (4)

Volleyball

Danvers at Beverly (5:30)

Gr. Lawrence at Tech (5:30)

Malden at Everett (5)

Mystic Valley at Shawsheen (5:30)

Salem at Classical (5:15)

Saugus at English (5:30)

FRIDAY

Boys Soccer

Amesbury at Saugus (4)

Fenwick at Arl. Cath. (3:30)

Mald. Cath. at Waltham (4)

Methuen at Malden (4)

Salem at Northeast (4)

Field Hockey

Everett at Gloucester (4)

Haverhill at Revere (4)

Peabody at Malden (5:30)

Football

Amesbury at Lynnfield (7)

Cambridge at Mald. Cath. (7)

Reading at English (7:30)

Revere at Classical (5)

Saugus at Salem (7)

Somerville at Gloucester (7)

Tech at Georgetown (7)

Girls Soccer

Malden at Methuen (4)

Salem at Fenwick (3:30)

St. Joseph at Mystic Valley (4:15)

St. Mary’s at Gr. Lowell (4)

Volleyball

Classical at English (5:15)

Essex Tech at Salem (5:30)

Lowell at Malden (5:30)

Lynnfield at No. Andover (5:30)

Reading at Medford (5:30)

Winthrop at Ipswich (5:30)

