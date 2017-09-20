Expanded offerings at North Shore Community College Lynn campus

LYNN — North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering medical assisting, a health profession program, at its Lynn campus for the first time.

The new course and other allied health professions course offerings were made possible through the Massachusetts Capital Skills Grant the college received to renovate two Lynn campus classrooms into a Universal Health Care Laboratory.

“Given that the college’s signature health care programs are all located in Danvers in our relatively new state-of-the-art Health Professions and Student Services building, those students in Lynn who may not be able to travel to Danvers were shut out of studying for a health profession. The creation of this lab space changes all that, and we are very pleased that, thanks to the state Capital Skills Grant, we are able to provide access to this in-demand education,” said NSCC President Patricia A. Gentile.

The new lab and expanded Lynn campus course offerings mean the college will be able to help prepare students to sit for state, national, or international exams to become a Nurse Assistant, Dental Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Central Sterile Processor, Phlebotomist, or EKG technician.

The expanded offerings also allow the college to enhance existing Emergency Medical Technician course offerings, such as a 108-hour combined program including Phlebotomy, EKG Technician, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training.

The expanded offerings come at a time when health care professions are booming and in high demand. The median annual salary for a healthcare worker is between $25,700-$58,000, with wages increasing with education, experience and certification.

Gentile said the state grant supported purchase and installation of state-of-the-art equipment as well as space renovation. The new program aligns with the goals of Gov. Baker’s Workforce Skills Cabinet to strengthen training and skills while meeting regional workforce demands. The grant is administered through the state Executive Office of Education.

The college has scheduled a healthcare open house and tour on Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. at NSCC’s Lynn Campus, 300 Broad St., Room LW209.

To RSVP or for more information, call 978-236-1200.