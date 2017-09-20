Coming Attractions

Beatles, to the Max…

LYNN — What do you get when you combine a recent inductee to the New England Music Museum (T Max), a Best of Massachusetts nominee (Bird Mancini) and a local 7-year-old kid (Jeremy Todd) who loves the Beatles? You get a wonderful Beatles tribute show suitable for people of all ages. The show has successfully played to packed houses at Marblehead’s me & thee coffeehouse and other New England venues. It will be at the White Rose Coffeehouse in Central Square on Saturday night, 8-10 p.m. For tickets, go to the White Rose Coffeehouse’s Facebook page, Events section.

Gorka at me & thee

MARBLEHEAD — John Gorka brings his nice-guy baritone and wry, slice-of-life observations to the me & thee stage tomorrow night. If there was a Mount Rushmore of folk, then Gorka’s gentle, smiling face would certainly be one of the faces up there. Anointed by Rolling Stone as the “pre-eminent male singer-songwriter of the New Folk Movement,” Gorka has legions of devoted fans. Singer-songwriter Heather Mae opens the show.The me & thee coffeehouse is located at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead at 28 Mugford St. Doors open at 7:30 for this 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 at the door. Student tickets are $10. Go to meandthee.org or call 781-631-8987. The next concert on Sept. 29 features Jez Lowe, with Shawna Caspi opening.