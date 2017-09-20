All Care Visiting Nurse Association announces new director of clinical services

Collier will be responsible for the creation, implementation and oversight of all clinical services for All Care VNA. Her focus will be on patient satisfaction, quality improvement, and program creation.

LYNN — Maureen Collier is the new director of clinical services for All Care Visiting Nurse Association, a home care services provider for Eastern Massachusetts.

“We are excited to welcome Maureen to our senior management team. Maureen worked most recently for Beacon Hospice and Amedisys Home Health as a Director of Operations. She brings a wealth of expertise to this position including successful management and operations in homecare along with an extreme focus on quality patient care and patient satisfaction,” said All Care Senior Vice President Jo-Mary Koopman.

Collier received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Suffolk University.

Founded in 1911, All Care VNA is a Medicare/Medicaid-certified agency offering services of nurses, home health aides, specialists in geriatrics, oncology, diabetes, physical, occupational, and speech therapies as well as palliative care.

All Care Hospice provides the highest quality medical and emotional care for those with life-limiting illnesses, as well as respite care, spiritual support, and bereavement counseling for families. All Care also offers All Care Resources, a private pay division for flexible in-home services. All Care employs nearly 600 people, serving more than 60 cities/towns in the Greater Boston North, Merrimack Valley and North Shore communities.