Search is on for missing kayaker in Saugus

SAUGUS – The Coast Guard, Massachusetts State Police, and multiple local emergency response agencies are searching for a man who failed to return from a kayaking trip in the Saugus River.

Craig Dustin Sr., 72, of Saugus, was last seen at about 11 a.m. Tuesday when he departed from a boat ramp near Fox Hill Yacht Club in Saugus.

When Dustin failed to return home at 2:30 p.m. as planned, his son went to the location Dustin launched from and saw his father’s vehicle still there, prompting him to alert the Coast Guard.

A response boat crew from Coast Guard Station Point Allerton, the Lynn harbormaster, Massachusetts State Police, Saugus Fire and Police Departments, and the Revere Fire Department are all searching for Dustin.

Dustin is reported to be in a red and yellow kayak. He is believed to be wearing a life jacket and normally carries his cell phone in a waterproof case.