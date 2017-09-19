School Roundup: Two wins in a row for Saugus

The Saugus boys soccer team won its second game in a row with a 4-1 victory over English on Tuesday afternoon. Jonathan Rodriguez and Ryan Pugh each scored two goals for Saugus. Sachems goalie Juan Lopez made 12 saves. “Our offense is firing on all cylinders,” Saugus coach Larry Bolduc said. “We’re playing the right balls and finding the open man in the final third. I came in this year focusing on our offense and our finishing at the net. We are hitting a groove now and not looking back.” Saugus improved to 2-2 on the season.

Julio Cora scored the lone goal for English. “Overall, we passed the ball well but weren’t able to finish,” English coach Kerry King said. “Saugus did a good job of counter attacking.”



BOYS SOCCER

Tech 1, Northeast 1

Scoreless at halftime, Tech fell into a 1-0 deficit midway through the second half. Omer Alexis saved the Tigers with a goal in the final 10 minutes, giving Tech the tie. Geo Ramirez dished the assist on the goal. “We had more shots than they did, we just couldn’t find the net,” Tech coach Jeremy McKeen said. “Our defense was strong. The game was even on both sides. Our guys played hard.” Yese Itungano led the Tigers on defense and goalie Eden Arreaga was stout in net. Tech’s now 2-2-1 on the season. The Tigers are back in action on Thursday when they visit Mystic Valley.

GIRLS SOCCER

Peabody 0, Marblehead 0

Peabody (1-0-2) got strong defensive performances from Catherine Manning, Aja Alimonte, Jordyn Collins and Colleen Crotty. Emily Nelson, Jillian Arigo, Amber Kiricoples and Bridget O’Connell all played well in the midfield for the Tanners, while goalkeeper Jordan Muise had seven saves in her first varsity game.

Swampscott 7, Somerville 0

Haley Bernhardt had a huge day for the Big Blue, notching three goals and one assist to pace the offense. Mackenzie Kearney had two goals and one assist, while Hannah Maercklein and Nikki Rosa scored one goal each. Sydney Clark, Maddy Foutes, Sarah Tribendis and Emma Fogg each had one assist.

Swampscott (3-0) will take on Lenox Memorial on Saturday.

GOLF

St. Mary’s 170, Malden Catholic 165

Led by Christian Emmerich’s 31 points, the Spartans remained undefeated with a win at Gannon Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. Benny Emmerich added 27 points, while Owen Maguire and Luke Smith had 26 points each. Chris Fioravanti had 24 points, Nick Cicelini had 19 points and Luke Sargent had 17 points.

St. Mary’s (6-0) will go up against Archbishop Williams on Thursday.

Salem 52, Malden 20

The Witches had four players win matches by a score of 7-2 in Nick Angeramo, Tom Harrington, Tim Farley and Tim Desmond. Ethan Doyle won his match 6-3, Ryan Farley won 5-4, Troy Ziffer won 7 1/2-1 1/2 and Clayton Duffin won 5 1/2-3 1/2.

Salem (6-1) will play Lynn English on Monday.

Marblehead 56 1/2, Peabody 15 1/2

Peabody got a solid performance from team captain Jack Hamel, who halved his match 4 1/2-4 1/2.

Peabody (0-3) has a quick turnaround with a match against Somerville this afternoon at The Meadow.

VOLLEYBALL

Lynn Classical 3, Saugus 0

The Rams’ service game was on fire in the win on Tuesday as Classical won in straight sets, 25-8, 25-10, 25-3. Pamela Diaz led the way for Classical with 24 service points, including an impressive 17 aces, while Jenna Tobin added 20 service points of her own. Shanelle Barry had five kills and Marymil Gonzalez had four kills.

Classical (3-3) will take on Salem on Thursday.

Peabody 3, Malden 0

It was a close battle throughout on Tuesday, but the Tanners came out on top with set scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-20. Jillian Alimonti had seven kills to lead the way, while Bianca Chouinard had six kills and three aces. Rachel Coleman also had a big game with 15 assists and three aces.

Peabody (4-2) will play Winthrop this afternoon.

Beverly 3, Salem 1

Beverly earned the win with set scores of 25-13, 25-16, 20-25 and 25-9. Marianna Ellis had five aces and Katie Noonan had three aces, while Maddy Cassidy led the team with 10 kills. Delaney Sprague and Kate Mulligan had four kills each.

Danvers 3, Marblehead 1

The Magicians took the first set, but could do little thereafter. Mandy Dumais led the team defensively with 18 digs. Lizzie Myers had 10 kills and six blocks, and Elisa Garel had eight kills.

Mystic Valley 3, Lynn Tech 0

The Tigers, who got a great performance from Michayla Lawrence, fell in set scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-22.

Tech will go up against Greater Lawrence on Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lynnfield 6, Newburyport 2

The Pioneers improved to 4-1 on the year behind big performances from Lily Rothwell and Ashley Barrett. Rothwell had three goals and one assist, while Barrett led the way in total points with two goals and three assists. Hailey Castinetti had one goal, while Brianna Barrett, Caroline Garofoli and Abby Buckley each had one assist.

Lynnfield will have almost a week off before getting back in action against Georgetown on Monday.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Marblehead 16, Beverly 41

Marblehead took the top four finishes en route to a big win on Tuesday. Oliver Glass finished first overall with a time of 18:09, followed by Ethan Snook in second place with a time of 18:14. Harry DiBartolo finished in third place (18:19) and Haden Wiker finished in fourth place (18:45).

The Magicans (3-1) will run against English on Wednesday.

St. John’s Prep 23, Xaverian 37

Behind a first-place finish from Tristan Shelgren (16:09), the Eagles notched a win in their opening meet of the season on Tuesday. Also finishing in the top five for the Prep were Derek Walsh in fourth place (17:10) and Stephen Jackson in fifth place (17:42).

The Eagles (1-0) will run again on Saturday when they travel to Warwick, R.I. to compete in the Ocean State Invitational.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Beverly 23, Marblehead 32

Despite having two of the top five finishers overall, the Magicians didn’t have enough points for the win on Tuesday. Kristy Twaalfhoven was Marblehead’s top finisher in fourth place (21:34), while Alix Livermore finished in fifth place (21:59). Also rounding out the top 10 for Marblehead were Caroline Johnson in sixth place (22:20) and Lily Gillis in eighth place (22:36).

The Magicians (3-1) will run again next Wednesday against English.