LYNN — Police responded to a gunshot report at Chestnut and Union streets Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Lynn Police received a call that a man had possibly fired a round at a car that was driving past, and then fled the scene, Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said.

Police recovered one shell casing. Officers tried to contact the witness, but the person didn’t want to speak. It’s not known if the car was hit, Kmiec said.

The incident is under investigation.