Police pursuit of Lynn man ends in car crash

LYNN — After leading police on a pursuit for about a minute Monday night, a 21-year-old Lynn man had to be extricated from his car by emergency responders after crashing into two parked cars on Chestnut Street.

The man was taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the serious car crash shortly after 11:45 p.m, Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said.

Lynn firefighters had to use the jaws of life to remove the driver from his car, Lynn District Fire Chief Stephen Archer said.

Kmiec said firefighters had to cut open some of the car to get him out. He said police had tried to stop the car for motor vehicle violations on Lincoln Street, and after less than a minute’s pursuit, the car crashed into the parked cars near 331 Chestnut St.

The man is facing charges for the accident, was issued a summons for failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and improper operation of a motor vehicle.

There were no other injuries and the car was towed.

