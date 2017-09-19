POLICE LOG: 9-20-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Skyler Cannon, of 23 Nahant St., was arrested on warrant charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious wanton property defacement and breaking and entering for a misdemeanor at 4:33 p.m. Monday.

Tiana Cardona, 29, of 130 Centre St., Peabody, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct at 11:51 p.m. Monday.

Raviel Carrasquillo, 35, of 11 Nelson St., was arrested and charged with larceny at 5:54 a.m. Tuesday.

Michael Costin, 35, of 505 Boston St., was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a revoked license and unregistered motor vehicle at 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Richard Gonzalez, 43, of 7 Chancery Court, was arrested and charged with Class A drug possession, Class B drug possession, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct at 3:01 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:29 p.m. Monday at 330 Eastern Ave.; at 3:14 p.m. Monday at 35 Washington St.; at 4:13 p.m. Monday at 73 Baker St.; at 4:56 p.m. Monday at 53 Raddin Grove Ave.; at 4:57 p.m. Monday at 148 Euclid Ave.; at 7:15 p.m. Monday at 503 Chestnut St.; at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at Boston Street and Keslar Avenue; at 7:28 a.m. Tuesday at 39 Rockaway St.; at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday at 328 Maple St.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 9:13 p.m. Monday on Lynnway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 8:26 p.m. Monday at 42 Commonwealth Road; at 8:53 p.m. Monday at 44 Rogers Ave.

A report of a breaking and entering at 11:01 p.m. Monday on Central Square; at 11:08 p.m. Monday at 170 Union St.; at 11:17 p.m. Monday at 36 Laighton St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 4:17 p.m. Monday on Holland Avenue; at 6:20 p.m. Monday at Boston Street and Etna Place; at 11:03 p.m. Monday at 120 Liberty St.; at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday on Oakwood Avenue; at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday at 41 Light St.; at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday at Sunshine Market at 56 Washington St.; at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday at 22 Massachusetts Ave.; at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday at Commercial Street and Lynnway.

Theft

A report of motor vehicle theft at 2:57 p.m. Monday at 50 President St.

A report of a larceny at 3:04 p.m. Monday at 74 Central Ave.; at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday at 35 Tremont St.; at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday at 40 Federal St.

LYNNFIELD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:41 p.m. Sunday at Whole Foods Market at 100 Market St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 5:18 p.m. Monday at Victoria’s Secret at 710 Market St.

MARBLEHEAD

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 11:41 a.m. Monday on Baldwin Road. A laptop was taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3:05 p.m. Monday at Pleasant and Watson streets.

MEDFORD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:40 p.m. Monday at 13 Hancock St.; at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday at 2581 Mystic Valley Parkway; at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday at 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 5:42 p.m. Monday at 14 Martin St.; at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday at 32 Ashland St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday at 101 Station Landing.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:16 p.m. Monday at Care One at Peabody Glen at 199 Andover St.; at 3:19 p.m. Monday at Forest Street and Route 128 South; at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday at 257 Andover St.; at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday at Marriott Hotel at 8A Centennial Drive.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday at 272 Lynn St. and 2 Spring Pond Road. One person was taken to Salem Hospital.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 5:07 p.m. Monday at Police Department at 6 Allens Lane. Police reported the incident actually occurred in Danvers.

A report of a breaking and entering at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 280 Lynnfield St. A landlord reportedly entered the house without permission. An officer reported the resident agreed to move out and pay September’s rent.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 3:44 p.m. Monday at CY Tenney Field at 25 Johnson St. A caller reported a suspicious man was watching children play, while sitting in the park; at 7:10 p.m. Monday at 17 Tracey St. A suspicious man was reportedly trying to sell jewelry to homeowners; at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday at 32 Pinecrest Ave. An officer reported that Rossi Landscaping was manicuring the lawn, and had been doing so for the past four to five years, with no problems, after suspicious activity was reported.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 7:02 p.m. Monday at 8 Ashford Trail. A caller reported that someone broke into his garage and stole some tools. An officer reported that sometime in the last week, someone had broken into a garage and stolen a $1,500 hammer drill; at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday at Peabody Market at 36 Foster St. A woman reported $40 was taken off of the checkout counter.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday at Police Department at 6 Allens Lane.

REVERE

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:57 a.m. Monday at 7-Eleven on North Shore Road; at 7:41 p.m. Monday on Mountain Avenue; at 10:59 p.m. Monday at Ray’s Sunoco Service on Broadway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 6:06 a.m. Monday at Planet Fitness on Charger Street.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 12:33 a.m. Monday on Dehon Street; at 1:48 a.m. Monday at La Makina on Revere Beach Boulevard; at 2:36 a.m. Monday on Wave Avenue; at 4:53 a.m. Monday on Vane Street; at 9:04 p.m. Monday at Beach Street and Shirley Avenue; at 10:19 p.m. Monday on Wentworth Road.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 10:34 p.m. Monday on Gore Road.

Theft

A report of auto theft at 8:22 a.m. Monday on Eustis Street.

A report of a larceny from a motor vehicle at 3:13 p.m. Monday on Dolphin Avenue.

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 9 p.m. Monday at Waters Edge on Ocean Avenue. James McCarthy, 56, was summoned for false pretense in common transaction.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 3:27 p.m. Monday on Sagamore Street.

SAUGUS

Arrest

Robert P. Piatek, of 10 Alvah St., was arrested on warrants at 1:12 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 1:22 a.m. Friday at Walgreens at 1228 Broadway. A caller reported a pedestrian struck by a motorcycle. Two people were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital; at 2:48 p.m. Friday on Broadway; at 7:01 p.m. Friday at Lincoln and Morton avenues. A caller reported an accident with a car and motorcycle; at 11:37 a.m. Saturday at J. Pace and Sons at 190 Main St. One person was taken to Melrose Wakefield Hospital; at 1:06 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church at 105 Main St. A two-car accident was reported. Two people were taken to Melrose Wakefield Hospital.

A report of a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle at 7:39 p.m. Friday on Ballard Street. One person was taken to Salem Hospital; at 12:43 a.m. Saturday at Mobil on the Run Oil Corp. at 1123 Broadway. A caller reported his Uber driver struck him with his vehicle prior to leaving.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:40 p.m. Sunday at Speedway at 1252 Broadway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 9:10 a.m. Friday at Salt Marsh Garden Center at 190 Lincoln Ave. An employee reported someone broke into the garden center.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 9:51 a.m. Sunday at 11 Newhall St.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 6:01 a.m. Tuesday at 8 Butterfield Road. A caller reported her vehicle was broken into sometime overnight and that two bags of tools were left in front of her home.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 10:20 p.m. Friday at the playground on Bristow Street. A caller reported a group of people playing basketball; at 1:24 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo Wild Wings at 180 Main St.; at 2:47 p.m. Sunday at Square One Mall at 1201 Broadway; at 1:02 a.m. Sunday at Sullivan Tire at 829 Broadway.

Two callers reported hearing three consecutive gunshots at 8 p.m. Sunday at 74 Clifton Ave. A Eustis Avenue caller reported the sounds came from the area of Bisbee Funeral Home. Police reported the call was unfounded after a search of the area.

A report of a disturbance at 1:36 p.m. Monday at Marshalls at 655 Broadway; at 8:10 p.m. Monday on Hobson Street.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 4:57 p.m. Monday at 331 Paradise Road.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 11:09 p.m. Monday at Essex Street and Stetson Avenue.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 9:41 a.m. Monday at 12 Beach Ave.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 4:06 p.m. Monday at 565 Humphrey St.

A report of vandalism at 5:08 p.m. Monday on Columbia Street.